Why can’t hiring businesses fill their open jobs?

Suzanne Clark: "It's going to require all kinds of solutions." I want to move on to the subject of job, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August a lot of them pointing to the idea of bad hours and low pay. What can business do to retain workers more. Um, and what should be done to try to make people want to work more and and not quit their jobs, especially when it comes to low pay. But I think this is a really multifaceted problem that's going to require all kinds of solutions, right? We see something like 2.2 million more open jobs than people looking for work right now. It is one of the biggest problems threatening the country. Every Ceo, I'm sure a lot of people in this room are worried about it and it's at the heart of a lot of the supply chain challenges as well, right? Just getting the workers and getting the economy moving again is so important. And I think, look, whenever we all took economics right? Whenever there, when demand out places supply than any Ceo has got to think about what they're doing to retain workers to be sympathetic to their workforce, to be a best in class employer, whether that's wages, benefits, flexible schedules, access to child care, better training. And so every employer in the country is thinking right now, how they're the most competitive. It's still that we don't have enough. Right? And so we are going to have to think about how we have become a country of people without jobs and jobs without people. And so what we think about in terms of training and skills development for the jobs of the future is as important as how we find truck drivers tomorrow morning. Some of that is that we need more legal immigration and some of that is that we have to do a better job of getting more people wanting to work and wanting to participate in the workforce, particularly women. Should businesses have the power to mandate vaccines for their employees? Should businesses have the power to mandate vaccines to their employees? I'd have to think that question through. Yes, I would think. Yes. So in other words, businesses should be able to mandate that their workers, um, that that that there may be, they should businesses be able to mandate vaccines for their workers and possibly for their customers. Look, I think this is a really, I don't know. I think this is a really complicated time and most employers at least have more than 100 employees. This isn't gonna be optional soon. Right. And so I think having clear rules of the road, um, is really important. At the same time, we have a big worker shortage and and and anything that we do that makes it harder for people to go to work is not gonna help inflation. It's not going to help consumer prices. It would just be sure is that a yes for vaccine mandates or you asked me if businesses should be able to not do they have a good day? Should they have the power? Yeah. Okay. Um, and should businesses be speaking out about January six and the people who attacked the capital? Should businesses be speaking out about January 6? I think you're making you're making businesses to homogeneous, right? I think every business has to decide for themselves, who their employees are, who their stakeholders are, who their consumers are and what their role is in a democracy. Should business owners be calling out election lives and claims that the election in 2020 was riggs? Let me know that it was not. Every business owner has to decide for themselves which issues they want to get involved in.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO