The Pleasant Hill Police Department is reporting that on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 pm, they responded to a 9-1-1 call about a stabbing that had just occurred. The incident occurred on Putnam Blvd. and Oak Park Blvd. in the City of Pleasant Hill where the investigation showed a group of young adults were skateboarding in the area when a suspect vehicle drove by twice, throwing eggs at them. The victim in the case threw something back at the suspect vehicle, at which time the 3 occupants exited the car and chased after the victim.

PLEASANT HILL, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO