Maryland State

Zoo Lights To Return To Maryland Zoo This Holiday Season

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo announced that “Zoo Lights” will return this holiday season.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 19 through Jan 2, 2022, more than 80 light displays with 150,000 LED lights will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland.

“Last year we were overwhelmed by the support from the public when we brought this festive event back to the Zoo after a very long hiatus,” stated Kirby Fowler, president & CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “This year we are very excited for the return of Zoo Lights as a holiday tradition, offering separate evenings to walk or drive through the holiday light displays here on grounds.”

Zoo Lights will run from Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, guests will be on foot walking along a beautifully lit path. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, guests can experience Zoo Lights from their vehicles beginning at Eagle Gate and proceeding down Buffalo Yard Road.

Tickets are $33 per vehicle for the drive-thru experience and $28 per person for the walk-thru experience. Advanced purchase is required. Zoo Lights will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas and may be modified due to inclement weather.

“We hope folks who enjoyed Zoo Lights last year will spread the word and share Zoo Lights with family and friends,” Fowler added. “It’s a great way to make lasting memories while supporting the Zoo’s animal care and conservation programs at the same time.”

For more information, visit www.marylandzoo.org/ZooLights .

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Rock Opera Society And Maryland Zoo Partner On ‘Monster World: Zoo Quest’ Interactive Fundraiser

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Think Disney’s Jungle Cruise ride with a spooky twist, and put it right here in Baltimore. The Baltimore Rock Opera Society and Maryland Zoo are partnering on “Monster World: Zoo Quest,” a fundraiser that takes attendees through an interactive tour of the zoo grounds to see monsters from previous rock operas in their “natural habitat.” Guests will follow the scripted story both on foot and on the zoo’s tram, passing by monster puppets and costumed performers. Over at the Waterfowl Pavilion, there will be a Halloween party with drinks, carnival games, a costume contest, a photo booth and live music. BROS...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Disney On Ice Returns To Royal Farms Arena

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Disney on Ice has returned to the Royal Farms Arena. Beginning, Oct. 13 until Oct. 17, guests will be able to catch Mickey and his entire search party live on ice. According to their website, the shows will be held at 100% capacity. Face coverings are required indoors for ages two and older in compliance with city policies. Showtimes vary by night. For more information on COVID-19 protocols or to buy tickets, click here.  Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook  download the app.  
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

Groundwork Kitchen, A Restaurant Offering Free Culinary Training, Is Now Fully Operational With Dining Room Open

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s part restaurant, part culinary program. Groundwork Kitchen opened back in July offering takeout and delivery, but with the opening of their dining room, they are fully operational. They’re also moving full steam ahead with their 12-week culinary arts program, a free program that provides students the knowledge needed to work in the foodservice and hospitality industry. Both the culinary program and restaurant is a social enterprise and expansion of the nonprofit Paul’s Place, which has been working to improve the quality of life in Southwest Baltimore for the past 38 years. Groundwork Kitchen fits that model perfectly, providing culinary...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Take Common Sense Precautions As Maryland Black Bears Prepare For Hibernation, Officials Say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State officials are asking residents and visitors of western Maryland to watch out for increased black bear activity this fall season. Autumn is the time black bears start a period of increased feeding ahead of winter hibernation, and they’re not shy of human food. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the state’s “bear country” is Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The department wants to remind residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid close encounters with the animals. “Keeping food sources like bird feeders, pet food, and trash in a place where bears can’t get to them is...
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

Doctors Say Trick-Or-Treating Is Safe For Children This Halloween

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths dropping nationwide, doctors say trick-or-treating is one of the activities this fall that we can really engage in with lots of layers of protection against the virus. “We’ve grown in our science since last year, but the most important thing is we have a vaccine,” said Dr. Keri Althoff, associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. They say it’s an encouraging sign as we continue to fight to get to the other side of this pandemic. “Definitely get out there with your kids and trick or treat, be outside, that’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

BARCS To Close Intake Of New Cats Due To Feline Panleukopenia Outbreak, Effective Immediately

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS announced that they will be closing their intake of new cats into the shelter due to a feline panleukopenia outbreak, officials announced Tuesday. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place for at least two weeks when the situation will be reevaluated. Last week, BARCS received 133 cats from a single home in Baltimore. Today, some of the cats from that case tested positive for panleukopenia. Panleukopenia is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Panleukopenia spreads through fecal matter, urine and nasal secretions. It does not affect people or other animals. The remaining cats from this case are being quarantined along with any other cats exposed to them.    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
