Zoo Lights To Return To Maryland Zoo This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo announced that “Zoo Lights” will return this holiday season.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 19 through Jan 2, 2022, more than 80 light displays with 150,000 LED lights will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland.

“Last year we were overwhelmed by the support from the public when we brought this festive event back to the Zoo after a very long hiatus,” stated Kirby Fowler, president & CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “This year we are very excited for the return of Zoo Lights as a holiday tradition, offering separate evenings to walk or drive through the holiday light displays here on grounds.”

Zoo Lights will run from Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, guests will be on foot walking along a beautifully lit path. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, guests can experience Zoo Lights from their vehicles beginning at Eagle Gate and proceeding down Buffalo Yard Road.

Tickets are $33 per vehicle for the drive-thru experience and $28 per person for the walk-thru experience. Advanced purchase is required. Zoo Lights will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas and may be modified due to inclement weather.

“We hope folks who enjoyed Zoo Lights last year will spread the word and share Zoo Lights with family and friends,” Fowler added. “It’s a great way to make lasting memories while supporting the Zoo’s animal care and conservation programs at the same time.”

For more information, visit www.marylandzoo.org/ZooLights .