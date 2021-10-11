Small businesses navigate ever-changing COVID-19 reality
By The Associated Press, Mae Anderson
WSAV News 3
3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — For a brief moment this summer, it seemed like small businesses might be getting a break from the relentless onslaught of the pandemic. More Americans, many of them vaccinated, flocked to restaurants and stores without needing to mask up or socially distance. But then came a surge in cases due to […]
ATLANTA — More than three months ago, the Fulton County Commission gave two banks $5 million each in COVID Relief Funds from the American Rescue Plan for small businesses. Now it's October and half that money hasn't gone anywhere. In late June, The Fulton County Commission targeted two minority banks,...
With the state of New South Wales, including capital Sydney, officially marking an end to its 106-day lockdown, certain small business owners have decided to remain closed, with restaurants only offering takeaway services. The decision was made in response to the new mandate in place, which states that those who...
Companies are being launched at speed and others are adapting fast as people find fresh ways to make the post-lockdown era work for them. Digital skills are crucial – and they’ve never been easier to learn
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From zoom meetings to online shopping to working from home, the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to rethink how they go about their daily life. Janeale Dean, the owner of Desert Creative Group, says she has learned the only constant in her business is change. “We’ve...
A COVID emergency relief program improperly paid $4.5 billion to self-employed people — a reflection of the Small Business Administration's (SBA) inability to detect fraud, SBA Inspector General Hannibal Ware wrote in a report released Thursday. Why it matters: SBA has already faced criticism for issues with fraud in its...
Small businesses, nonprofits and farms can now receive up to $2 million in federal disaster loans, or four times the limit set in spring, officials said. The U.S. Small Business Administration, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, has raised the cap on its Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDL. The loans, which are funded by the federal treasury, had been limited to $500,000 per applicant.
Some small businesses that opened during or shortly before the onset of the pandemic are booming in North Dakota despite the challenges associated with COVID-19. More than 98% of businesses in North Dakota are considered small, which means they employ less than 500 people, an employee at the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Bismarck-area office confirmed to FOX Business on Tuesday, adding that currently there are about 1,200 more small businesses in the state compared to before the pandemic.
Groupon, the go-to destination for local experiences, is encouraging everyone to celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month. To make it easy to support and shop at women-owned businesses, Groupon is featuring approximately 2,000 women-owned businesses from across the United States. Groupon spoke with more than 600 women small business owners from around the United States to better understand why they decided to become their own boss and how they have remained resilient during the global pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to change the way they shop. Whether you were a fan of online shopping or in-store browsing, the pandemic altered routines in many obvious, and some not so obvious, ways. Grocery store shelves were quickly emptied of toilet paper and cleaning supplies as everyone scrambled to stock up amid the global lockdown. As the lockdown continued, supply chains tightened, cleaning supplies were increasingly hard to come by, and everyone was scrambling to find basic food staples and necessities.
The MIT SMR Strategy Forum offers monthly insights from academic experts on pressing strategy issues related to business, management, technology, and public policy. The COVID-19 pandemic has had sweeping effects on the way we work, manage, and live our lives. Since early 2020, people have gone from daily commutes to working in their pajamas, entire industries have been upended through government lockdowns, stores have struggled to meet customer demand in a logjammed global supply chain, and millions of people have left their jobs. The changes have been swift, but are they permanent?
(October 13, 2021 3:16 PM) All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households...
Continuous deterministic models have been widely used to guide non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The validity of continuous deterministic models is questionable because they fail to incorporate two important characteristics of human society: high clustering and low degree of separation. A small-world network model is used to study the spread of COVID-19, thus providing more reliable information to provide guidance to mitigate it. Optimal timing of lockdown and reopening society is investigated so that intervention measures to combat COVID-19 can work more efficiently. Several important findings are listed as follows: travel restrictions should be implemented as soon as possible; if 'flattening the curve' is the purpose of the interventions, measures to reduce community transmission need not be very strict so that the lockdown can be sustainable; the fraction of the population that is susceptible, rather than the levels of daily new cases and deaths, is a better criterion to decide when to reopen society; and society can be safely reopened when the susceptible population is still as high as 70%, given that the basic reproduction number is 2.5. Results from small-world network models can be significantly different than those from continuous deterministic models, and the differences are mainly due to a major shortfall intrinsically embedded in the continuous deterministic models. As such, small-world network models provide meaningful improvements over continuous deterministic models and therefore should be used in the mathematical modeling of infection spread to guide the present COVID-19 interventions. For future epidemics, the present framework of mathematical modeling can be a better alternative to continuous deterministic models.
On Monday, for the first time after four months of hard lockdown in Sydney, I visited a shopping centre. The experience of receiving in-person expert advice on whether new bowls could be microwaved or a doorbell installed without a drill was, though, a joy tempered. There was a palpable tension at Kmart that long, socially-distanced queues might go Thunderdome very quickly. Staff trying to enforce confirmation-of-vaccine checks and QR sign-ins did so with awkward courage.
Doctors in the United States are bracing for a "twindemic" of flu and coronavirus spikes. Germany bought extra flu vaccines. Tens of thousands of people in Britain are looking up "worst cold ever" on search engines. In countries with relatively high vaccination rates such as the United States and in...
The U.S. has reported more than 43.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 7. There have been more than 700,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
