CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Amber Alert for missing Southeast Idaho boy cancelled

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZFBy_0cODfxjU00

JEROME, Idaho (ABC4) – An Amber Alert that was issued for a 6-year-old boy Monday afternoon has been canceled. Kingston James Solis was found safe after the Wyoming Highway Patrol issued the alert.

ORIGINAL STORY: Amber Alert for missing Southeast Idaho boy canceled

MONDAY 10/11/2021 5:28 a.m.

JEROME, Idaho (ABC4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Jerome, Idaho.

Kingston James Solis was last seen at the 300 block of East Avenue wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes with a black and red Avengers backpack. He is also missing his top two front teeth.

Officials say Lucy Elena Mendoza, 40, is suspected of kidnapping the 6-year-old boy. She was last seen driving a 2018 white Kia Stinger with an Idaho license plate. Officials also say she will possibly be hanging out at locations with free Wi-Fi.

READ: Two young girls accidentally shot by friend, say Pleasant Grove Police
Courtesy: Jerome Police Department

The suspect is currently living in her car and using apps on her phone to make calls.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Jerome Police Department is asking the public to call them at (208)-324-4328 with any information about the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

UPDATE: Silver Alert for at-risk elderly man canceled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police have canceled the silver alert for an at-risk elderly man that was issued late Thursday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: MISSING PERSON: Police issue Silver Alert for at-risk elderly man THURSDAY 10/21/21 5:13 PM SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police issued a silver […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Weber County inmate dies while in custody

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate that was in custody at Weber County Correctional Facility has passed away. According to a press release, the individual was in the care of an area hospital at the time of their passing. Police say the inmate had extensive pre-existing medical conditions […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Police identify two arrested after Liberty Park shooting

THURSDAY 10/21/2021 10:59 a.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Salt Lake City Police have identified two suspects who were arrested in connection with a shooting at Liberty Park on Wednesday. The suspects are identified as Julian Lopez, 18, and Shomari Rogers, 23. Police received reports at 12:49 pm of multiple shots fired near the basketball courts. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerome, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Jerome, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
Idaho Sports
ABC4

Logan couple harboring Kentucky fugitive arrested

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Logan couple was arrested on Oct. 18, after police say they were harboring a fugitive from Kentucky. Hunter Alan Smith and Brandie Louise Baney were arrested for obstruction of justice after they lied to police about the whereabouts of Kentucky fugitive, James David Burnham, police say. According to arresting documents, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: In search of a killer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The father of a murdered daughter is turning to social media for help. Sean Paul Schulte is pleading for campers to review any videos they may have recorded while staying at campsites near the La Sal Loop Road near Moab. That’s where Schulte’s daughter, Kylen and her partner Crystal […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Crews tackle fire at Joseph Smith Memorial Building

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department has put out a fire at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building Wednesday evening. The building is located at 15 E. South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City. Firefighters were called to the scene around 7:18 p.m. after reports of smoke and flames billowing from […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
ABC4

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Helper man

SUNDAY 10/17/21 9:44 a.m. HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for 76-year-old Richard Wayne Cormani has been canceled. Authorities say Cormani had been missing since October 2. He is described as a person with special needs and was last seen near 75 D Street in Helper. Original Story: Utah DPS issues Silver Alert for […]
HELPER, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing man in Clarkston, Utah canceled

CLARKSTON, Utah (ABC4)- The Utah Department of Public Safety canceled a Silver Alert for a man who was missing in Cache County. The Cache County Sheriff issued the alert Saturday evening after 66-year-old John Z. Nichols went missing. No additional details were released. ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert issued for missing man in Clarkston, Utah SATURDAY […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Kia
ABC4

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Murray Police searching for car break-in suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a male who is suspected of breaking into a car. In the video below, the suspect can be seen walking up to a driveway and approaching two cars in the driveway and attempting to open the doors of each car. […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

South Salt Lake to open Utah’s first Fitlot

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A new outdoor fitness park is set to open in on Thursday in South Salt Lake at Bickley Park. South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood will cut the ribbon for Utah’s first Fitlot which will be an outdoor fitness park designed for all ages and abilities. The park is adjacent […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wet weather and roads spark reminder of winter driving conditions in Utah

(ABC4) – A soaked and soggy morning leads to a wild commute for drivers along portions of Northern Utah. It’s the second time in the last 7 days Utah is experiencing October snow, as ABC4’s pinpoint weather team reports Park City received 1 to 3 inches of powder early Tuesday morning. The wet conditions caused […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

62-year-old Roy cyclist dies after getting struck by a car

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A cyclist that was hit by a car in Roy on Sept. 20 has died, his family says. Warren Yoshio Watanabe, 62, was accidentally struck near the entrance of the Kent’s Market Shopping Area by a woman at 8:22 a.m. The Roy Police Department said a woman hit the man on […]
ROY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Man arrested after stabbing dog to death in SLC motel

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for stabbing a dog to death on Saturday. Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspect as 46-year-old Daniel Ethington. Police say the stabbing happened at the Gateway Inn in Salt Lake City. The motel room where the incident occurred does not belong to the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

1K+
Followers
331
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy