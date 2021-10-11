Amber Alert for missing Southeast Idaho boy cancelled
JEROME, Idaho (ABC4) – An Amber Alert that was issued for a 6-year-old boy Monday afternoon has been canceled. Kingston James Solis was found safe after the Wyoming Highway Patrol issued the alert.
ORIGINAL STORY: Amber Alert for missing Southeast Idaho boy canceled
MONDAY 10/11/2021 5:28 a.m.
JEROME, Idaho (ABC4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Jerome, Idaho.
Kingston James Solis was last seen at the 300 block of East Avenue wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes with a black and red Avengers backpack. He is also missing his top two front teeth.
Officials say Lucy Elena Mendoza, 40, is suspected of kidnapping the 6-year-old boy. She was last seen driving a 2018 white Kia Stinger with an Idaho license plate. Officials also say she will possibly be hanging out at locations with free Wi-Fi.READ: Two young girls accidentally shot by friend, say Pleasant Grove Police
The suspect is currently living in her car and using apps on her phone to make calls.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The Jerome Police Department is asking the public to call them at (208)-324-4328 with any information about the case.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 2