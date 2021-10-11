Explore The Dark Hallways Of The Winchester Mansion On This Creepy Paranormal Tour In Northern California
Is there a better time to visit the Winchester Mystery House than around Halloween? We don’t think so! This historic Victorian mansion is known for its oddities and mysteries. Once the home to Sarah Winchester, the mansion is open to visitors year-round. This year, however, they are offering a spooky paranormal tour throughout the month of October. Step inside, explore the mansion’s dark hallways, and be swept away by the immersive experience with the All Hallows’ Eve tour. This is a frighteningly fantastic time waiting to happen!
We're no stranger to the famous Winchester Mystery House, but this seasonal special event presents the historic estate in a whole different light. Check out All Hallows' Eve this Halloween season to go on a paranormal tour of the famous destination!
All Hallows' Eve is the mansion's new seasonal event that's offered on select nights through October 31. With a combination of indoor and outdoor experiences, it makes for a great excuse to get out to the Winchester Estate and enjoy an evening of frights and fun.
The main event at All Hallows' Eve is the Lost In The House Tour, described as a "theatrical paranormal investigative adventure." When the Winchester Estate opened to the public nearly a century ago, it welcomed in paranormal enthusiasts and ghost hunters interested in uncovering the mansion's mysteries. With this indoor tour, you can see for yourself if any spirits actually roam these halls.
The tour makes you feel as if you've fallen into your own scary movie. This isn't your typical ghost hunt. It's an indoor theatrical experience, complete with special effects, professional actors, and a few jump scares and creepy elements to boot.
In addition to the Lost In The House Tour, visitors can enjoy access to the mansion's Jack O' Lantern Trail. Featuring dozens of carved pumpkins and colorful displays, the trail is ideal for families with young kids. A ticket to All Hallows' Eve includes access to both the indoor tour and Jack O' Lantern Trail, but you can purchase a ticket to just the trail if you wish.
On the days leading up to Halloween - October 28 through October 31 - the event will also be hosting performances by Aiden Sinclair. Presented in the estate's Carriage House, visitors can enjoy an evening of theatrical fortune telling and paranormal entertainment to get into the spooky spirit!
All Hallows' Eve is open Wednesday through Sunday for the rest of the month. Visit the official website to learn more about the seasonal event at Winchester Mystery House and reserve your tickets.
Have you visited the Winchester Mystery House? It’s a creepy experience no matter the time of year, but especially during Halloween! Share your experiences with us in the comments below.
The post Explore The Dark Hallways Of The Winchester Mansion On This Creepy Paranormal Tour In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 6