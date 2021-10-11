Explore The Dark Hallways Of The Winchester Mansion On This Creepy Paranormal Tour In Northern California

The site of the Hotel Vernal Haunt is spooky without a doubt but is there more to it than the props, makeup, sets, and effects of the annual charity event? That’s a question a famous YouTube paranormal explorer is aiming to find out tonight! Before the 2018 opening of the Hotel Vernal Haunt annual charity event, the rooms of the Lamplighter Inn sat empty for nearly two decades, hosting its last guest in 1991. The rumors of ghost sightings and paranormal activity in the building over the years are well known and caught the attention of “Carl the Crusher”, a YouTuber with 3.2 million subscribers. The “Explorer of the Unexplained” will be doing a Live ghost investigation at the Hotel Vernal Haunt tonight from 10pm to 4am. His investigation will focus on the mysterious Room 316 (which they say if you know, then you know) and the infamous broiler room. Anyone can check out the “Carl the Crusher” YouTube channel to see if there’s more to the Haunt’s horror than smoke and mirrors. For tickets to tour the Haunt, visit www.hotelvernalhaunt.com.

VERNAL, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO