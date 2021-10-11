CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Gourmet Royale: Recipe combines New Orleans, family for Big Tex Choice Award-winning grub

By Shakari Briggs
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS — Deep fried seafood gumbo balls. They're the talk of this year’s State Fair of Texas. The Louisiana-inspired grub won two out of the three Big Tex Choice Awards this year, Best Taste-Savory and Most Creative, giving Gourmet Royale LLC chef and creator Greg Parish a taste of what it’s like to be in the winner’s circle.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
reviewjournal.com

Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes

In what has become a sign of the times, a venerable Las Vegas restaurant has closed, the property reportedly sold to a dispensary. Osaka Japanese Cuisine, which had been at 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd., closed Sunday after more than two decades. It had been owned by Joy Nakanishi Faas, whose brother, Gene, operates Osaka Japanese Bistro at 4205 W. Sahara Ave. and 10920 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The businesses operated separately, and the bistros will remain open.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Parade

Happy National Pizza Month! Celebrity Chefs Share 5 Delicious Recipes You'll Want to Make Stat

It’s National Pizza Month! To celebrate, we have five easy recipes for updated classics and combos. The pies are from well-known cookbook authors such as Ree Drummond and Tia Mowry and inspired by some of our favorite restaurants, including Rochester, New York’s Rhino’s Pizzeria and Venice Beach, California’s Gjelina. Plus, we share a pizza dough recipe you can make from scratch yourself, fun facts about how we like our slices (including what we consider the premiere pizza town) and ways to make them plant-based.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Grub#Food Drink#State Fair Of Texas#Big Tex Choice Awards#Gourmet Royale Llc#The New Orleans Saints
TravelPulse

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans: Big Luxury in the Big Easy

It can sometimes be easy to forget that New Orleans is a big city. For a place that’s so identifiable by its intimate neighborhoods—the Garden District, Marigny, Bywater—it’s not difficult to overlook the “bigness” of the Central Business District, with its soaring office towers and somewhat more hurried sense of purpose.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Recipe Contest Will your favorite family recipe win?

I have been cooking since I was maybe seven or eight years old. It started with breakfast at my Grandma Rosie’s Cooking School. Each Summer a grandchild was given the opportunity to learn to cook at grandma’s house. It was two weeks of specialized cooking for kids. As each grandchild accepted, my grams would schedule their two-week window, ask our favorite color, and get the sets of measuring tools and instruments collected. My favorite breakfast to make is crepes. I spent almost an entire week of my two-week time working on perfecting the color and the flip. Grape jelly is my filling of choice—lots and lots of grape jelly—with a side of strawberries. To this day, I still use my grandmother’s cookbook when I cook. It has all of her notes, from at least 30 years of cooking with grandkids, and it’s my holy grail. I don’t share it with anyone, not even my sisters or my cousins.
RECIPES
rockinmama.net

Three Gourmet Holiday Recipes

My kids weren’t even back in school yet and I had made my first Pumpkin Chocolate bread of the season. I cook and bake year-round, but the holidays have me craving all of our traditional favorites. Thanks to Wolf Gourmet, we have a few new holiday recipes to add to our collection, created by Chef Molly Kruger.
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Focus Daily News

Mudhook Bar & Kitchen Wins Four 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

Mudhook Best Burger, Best Lunch Place, Best Dinner Place, Best Restaurant. Restaurateur Bryan Kaeser and his Mudhook Bar & Kitchen received four major Readers’ Choice Awards for 2021. Quite an achievement, considering Mudhook opened in downtown Duncanville in Nov. 2019—only a few months before the pandemic. Mudhook was named Best Burger, Best Lunch Place, Best Dinner Place, and Best Restaurant in the annual awards competition.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best and Worst from the State Fair's Big Tex Choice Award Finalists

The Big Tex Choice Awards got to the cream-of-the-crop foods at the State Fair. This year 43 items were entered into the competition and 10 finalists were selected, all of which are literally put "on the map." Fairgoers can (and do) go from spot to spot indulging in the best creations of the year.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy