See the list of businesses in Florida accused of requiring vaccination proof
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida released a list of companies accused of breaking the law against providing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. The law forbids all businesses to ask individuals for proof of vaccination.
See the full list below:
Saint Edward’s School
iThink Financial Amphitheater
House of Blues
“Straz Center, Patel Conservatory,
Next Generation Ballet”
Allied Universal
Amway Center
Grovenor House Condominium
Kravis Center
The Rock Boat (Norweigian Cruiseline)
Raytheon Technologies
Broward Center of the Performing Arts
Moffitt Communications
Mobile Mini
“Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems”
Naples Community Hospital
“City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager”
Memorial Hospital West
“””2021 I/ITSEC””
Daily’s Place
Straz
financial center amphitheater
Live Nation
Alachua County Public Library
FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
Plaza Live
American Gas Association
Miami Marlins
Metcalf, Jessica N
ATT
Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)
membership of CWA 3176
ECPI University
Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)
AGA : 2021 Operations Conference
Feld Entertainment Studios
AdventHealth
Vertex Aerospace
Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker.
Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast
Gasparilla Music Festival
Dr Phillips Center
NEW WORLD SYMPHONY
Equinox
The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
Armory Center for the Arts
Seafarers International Union
AT&T
The Doctor Phillips Center
The Big Arts Sanibel Island
JP Poindexter & Co employees.
DoD employees
Live Nation concert
Orange County
Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center
Carnival Cruise Line
Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation
Doctor Phillips Center
Royal Caribbean
Alachua County Board of County Commissioners
Norton Museum
David A Straz Center
Seafarers International Union
WBENC
The Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center
“American Public Transit Association
Orange County Convention Center”
Florida Trail Association
Plantation Police Department
Jewel Toffier
Titanium Yoga – “VAX ONLY” classes
Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center
“Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville”
“Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County”
Johns Island Club
Geo Gaming
Skydive Deland
Starbucks
Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center
Coast is Clear Music Festival
Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate
The Saber Legion – Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando
Norton Art Gallery
Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport
American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
4740 Grassendale Terrace
Amway Center – Harry Styles concert
Florida Repertory theater
Military defense contractor
Disney Cruise Line
Dr. Phillips Center
Leidos
Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event
Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert
Mid FL amphitheater – David Aldean Concert
Government contractor for Booz Allen
Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC
Government contractor for Booz Allen) in
Northrop Grumman
Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long”
