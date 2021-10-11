Mountaineer Park Results Monday October 11th, 2021
1st-$11,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.770, 48.010, 1:13.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.720. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Street Sense-Tango Time (IRE) Scratched: Prince Jacob, Swat Party, El Solitario. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Whiskyforbreakfast120586-24-hd1-½1-3¾A. Ramgeet2.80. Just U and Me Kid118767-57-24-½2-½N. Vigil5.90. Julie's Ferrari120211-1½1-1½2-53-2¾G. Rodriguez2.40. Sir...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0