Mountaineer Park Results Monday October 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 3 days ago

1st-$11,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.770, 48.010, 1:13.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.720. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Street Sense-Tango Time (IRE) Scratched: Prince Jacob, Swat Party, El Solitario. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Whiskyforbreakfast120586-24-hd1-½1-3¾A. Ramgeet2.80. Just U and Me Kid118767-57-24-½2-½N. Vigil5.90. Julie's Ferrari120211-1½1-1½2-53-2¾G. Rodriguez2.40. Sir...

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 2nd, 2021

2nd-$23,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 46.770, 1:12.860, 00.000, 00.000, 1:27.090. Science Friction111431-hd1-21-1½1-1½F. Calles28.8012.007.4013.40. Shes a Gift118242-½2-½2-2½2-2½E. Jaramillo4.403.402.00. She Is Royalty118676-½5-hd5-33-2¼L. Reyes6.2012.50. Dolcisima118154-14-4½3-hd4-nkD. Boraco4.30. Aleida118515-1½6-26-15-1G. Martinez19.60. Overthebluesky118767776-½M. Meneses4.70. More Mucho118323-33-24-½7S. Camacho2.00. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $64.10; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $54.30; Quinella (2-4)...
Remington Park Results Wednesday October 6th, 2021

1st-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.610, 46.590, 1:12.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.810. Jaime's Lil Fear121745-1½3-1½2-13-½D. Sorenson19.80. Whew121176-hd75-1½4-2¾E. Lara33.30. Acertive Miss121633-hd4-hd6-hd5-6¼W. De La Cruz32.60. Kiss My Grits119311-21-1½4-hd6-¾R. Vazquez4.30. Coco Loco Mama119254-hd5-½77A. Triana Jr.14.20. 5 (4)Even Pandura3.402.202.10. 6 (5)Shesmybroker2.402.10. 8 (7)Jaime's...
Results from the Cooley Mile & Fun Run Held on October 11th

The Cooley Mile was held on October 11th and is in honor of Richard S. Cooley, the namesake of the track at Steele High School. Mr. Cooley was a teacher from 1950 to 1983 and a coach from 1952 to 1982. Coach Cooley amassed an impressive list of accomplishments including 36 Conference Championships, 5 State Champions and 2 State Championship Teams. The K-4th graders competed in a 400 meter race, the 5th and 6th graders competed in a 800 meter race and the junior high and high school athletes competed in a 1600 meter race.
Grants Pass Early Entries, Monday October 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1El Moro Prieto (BL), 126J. Guerrero7-2-3Diego Guerrero. 2Romanian (BL), 124T. Smith2-2-1Jose Rosales Gomez. 4Capes Hot Rocket (BL), 126J. Figueroa7-6-6Dennis Hurley. 5Hes a Bugin (BL), 126J. Lopez3-3-3Jose Rosales Gomez. 6Bodavis (BL), 124A. Anaya6-6-9Hector Magallanes. 7Cm Once Ina Bluemoon (BL), 126J. Wooten, Jr.1-6-1Nick Lowe. 8Ps Bettin On...
BC-Results Arapahoe Park-7-Add

7th_$11,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear. Off 2:58. Time 1:27.88. Fast. Also Ran_Kurious Kennedy, Gold Pass, Top of the Podium, Rhine Falls, Sennebec Summer, Sassy Sapphire. $1 Pick 3 (1/7-6-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $51.20. $1 Daily Double (ALL-5) paid $40.60. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $449.10. $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $569.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-4) paid $2,384.81. $1 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $2,387.10. $1 Daily Double (6-ALL) paid $4.10. Attendance 200. ITW $1,948. TOT $189,910. IST $177,940. Handle $10,021. Total Handle $379,819.
Penn National Results Wednesday October 13th, 2021

1st-$18,100, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.330, 59.940, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.710. Jeanetteo121422-hd2-21-31-8¾A. Rodriguez3.002.102.100.50. Fairy Dreams121514-½3-½3-½2-nkE. Flores3.002.202.90. Asgata121331-1½1-½2-33-1¾J. Lloyd3.0012.50. Purely Silver121243-1½4-½4-34-4½T. Conner5.40. She's a Gunfighter121155555M. Inirio14.20. Exacta (4-5) paid $5.80; $1 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $6.70;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights...
BC-Results Evangeline Downs, Combined

1st_$7,500, cl, 3YO up, , clear. Off 5:43. Time 1:19.03. Fast. Scratched_Jett Black Special. Also Ran_Violet Stilettos, A Political Toast, Edgar Allen Whoa, Downtown Party. $1 Exacta (2-8) paid $21.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-8-5-1) paid $35.19. $0.5 Trifecta (2-8-5) paid $51.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$5,500, mdn...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, October 11th

(KMAland) -- Western Iowa Conference cross country, district golf in Missouri, state golf in Nebraska and five conference volleyball tournaments get started on Monday. Full KMAland Sports Schedule below. KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT IKM-Manning (Western Iowa Conference Meet) Follow @TrevMaeder96. AT OABCIG. AT Rock Port. KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Missouri...
BC-Results Keeneland-7-Add

7th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Thoroughbred Club of America S. Off 4:13. Time 1:09.31. Fast. Also Ran_Inthemidstofbiz, Frank's Rockette, Miss Mosaic. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $14.70. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $3.20. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $17.30. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-4-3) paid $17.58. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-4) paid $20.90.
Woodbine Entries, Saturday

1st_$29,600, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 6½f. 2nd_$29,600, mdn cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$53,200, cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 7f. 4th_$23,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Deeply in Love119Canadian Essence122. Elfin Forest122Ms. P's Bella119. La Bestia124Crumlin Bird121. Delightful Dreamer124Treasure Quest121. Royal City Reign121Wicked Miah124. Katy and Emma119Classy Gizmo124.
Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Tuesday October 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Lord Revelstoke (L), 121J. Loveberry3-9-3Jimmy Corrigan. 5Our Dominator (L), 121A. Ayala7-1-4Joseph Graci, III. 6Cooper's Crescent (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.2-4-4Mark Hoffman. 7Ault (L), 121P. Morales3-1-1William Martin. 2nd-$15,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Aegontheconqueror (M), 121E. Walkerx-x-xSydney Rotunno.
Keeneland Results Saturday October 9th, 2021

7th-$250,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Thoroughbred Club of America S. Fractional/Final Time: 22.250, 45.480, 57.280, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.310. Trainer: Neil Pessin. Winner: B M, 5, by Majesticperfection-Street Mate. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Bell's the One1226665-½3-hd1-nkC. Lanerie1.10. Club Car120234-½65-22-hdT. Gaffalione14.00. Estilo Talentoso122455-2½3-½4-1½3-1½J. Ortiz2.70. Inthemidstofbiz120321-½1-½1-hd4-noE. Esquivel9.30. Frank's Rockette120143-14-½2-hd5-5½J....
Horse Racing
Sports
Belmont Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$40,000, mdn cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up, 6f. 2nd_$75,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6f. 3rd_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 4th_$38,000, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Shaker Shack120Effiemeister118. a-Briella120Spun d'Etat120. Wicked Amber111Big Al's Gal123. Mebs Web123a-Heart of God120. Awesomenewyear123. a-Coupled. 5th_$80,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 7f.
Delta Downs Early Entries, Friday October 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Magnolia Bee (L), 120R. Eikleberry5-x-xSteven Asmussen. 2Hidden Expectation (L), 117J. Vargas6-x-xJulio Ramirez. 4C C Takesover (M), 117C. Marquezx-x-xRon Faucheux. 5Abigails Takeover (L), 117J. Guzman9-x-xJeffery Reeves, Jr. 6T R's First (M), 117K. Romanx-x-xScott Gelner. 7American Reality , 120D. Saenz8-5-xThomas Amoss. 8Cupie Cutie (L), 117T. Thornton6-3-xScott Gelner.
Remington Park Early Entries, Thursday October 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Dirty Deeds (L), 121A. Triana Jr.9-1-2Ronald Westermann. 2Perfectomundo (L), 121W. Hamilton4-1-2Cindy Dunlap. 3My True Reward (L), 122S. Elliott2-3-3Mindy Willis. 4Lang's Fir Doll (L), 119B. Landeros4-6-3Tim Dixon. 5Firecracker Stand (L), 119L. Luzzi5-3-9Lynn Chleborad. 6Thornish (L), 122D. Cabrera7-8-1Ron Moquett. 7Gumbo (L), 119L. Goncalves7-7-6Ronnie Cravens, III. 2nd-$16,000, Claiming...
Laurel Race Course Results Thursday October 14th, 2021

8th-$41,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.700, 45.710, 57.600, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.430. Award Wanted123644-3½4-2½5-4½4-½C. Marquez3.40. Combat Queen123133-hd3-13-hd5-6¼J. Pimentel5.50. Betcha by Golly119266666J. Acosta22.60. 4 (4)Princess Kokachin3.202.402.10. 3 (3)Tam Char18.809.00. 5 (5)Unrequited Love3.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4/6/9-4) 3 Correct Paid $29.25....
BC-Results Indiana Downs-3-Add

3rd_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 4:36. Time 1:11.13. Fast. Scratched_Addison. Also Ran_Blossom Road, Lofthouse, Lady Gusto. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/6-9-5) 3 Correct Paid $141.60. Daily Double (9-5) paid $311.20. Exacta (5-3) paid $37.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-2-4) paid $15.37. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $21.85. (c) 2021...
Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Sunday October 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Shouldaknownbetter (L), 121H. Berrios3-8-5Gary Jackson6/1. 2Exaggerated Moment (L), 121S. Zapico7-7-4Enrique Amado10/1. 4For Ever Ours (L), 121M. Meneses9-8-7Victor Barboza, Jr.9/2. 5Truly Ambitious (L), 124G. Martinez9-2-10Rachel Husted12/1. 6Sundance Peak (L), 121M. Vasquez8-8-8Laura Cazares20/1. 7Defendant (L), 121C. Sutherland2-3-6David Fawkes8/5. 8Fabiola Princess (L), 121J. Diaz, Jr.6-6-6Antonio Sano8/1. 9Senorita Salsa...
