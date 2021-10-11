CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineer Park Results Monday October 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

1st-$11,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.770, 48.010, 1:13.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.720. Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Street Sense-Tango Time (IRE) Scratched: Prince Jacob, Swat Party, El Solitario. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Whiskyforbreakfast120586-24-hd1-½1-3¾A. Ramgeet7.604.402.602.80. Just U and Me Kid118767-57-24-½2-½N. Vigil6.803.805.90. Julie's Ferrari120211-1½1-1½2-53-2¾G. Rodriguez3.202.40. Sir...

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday October 2nd, 2021

2nd-$23,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.220, 46.770, 1:12.860, 00.000, 00.000, 1:27.090. Science Friction111431-hd1-21-1½1-1½F. Calles13.40. Shes a Gift118242-½2-½2-2½2-2½E. Jaramillo2.00. She Is Royalty118676-½5-hd5-33-2¼L. Reyes12.50. Dolcisima118154-14-4½3-hd4-nkD. Boraco4.30. Aleida118515-1½6-26-15-1G. Martinez19.60. Overthebluesky118767776-½M. Meneses4.70. More Mucho118323-33-24-½7S. Camacho2.00. 4 (4)Science Friction28.8012.007.40. 2 (2)Shes a Gift4.403.40. 6 (6)She Is Royalty6.20. $1 Daily...
Remington Park Results Wednesday October 6th, 2021

1st-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.610, 46.590, 1:12.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.810. Jaime's Lil Fear121745-1½3-1½2-13-½D. Sorenson19.80. Whew121176-hd75-1½4-2¾E. Lara33.30. Acertive Miss121633-hd4-hd6-hd5-6¼W. De La Cruz32.60. Kiss My Grits119311-21-1½4-hd6-¾R. Vazquez4.30. Coco Loco Mama119254-hd5-½77A. Triana Jr.14.20. 5 (4)Even Pandura3.402.202.10. 6 (5)Shesmybroker2.402.10. 8 (7)Jaime's...
ICYMI: Monday, October 11th Cardinal Sports Report

(undated) -- The Monday, October 11th Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Radio is available here for you to listen to at your convenience. Travis Hochhalter came through with outstanding news to share on the 48th annual Lions Meet of Champions, which was held Saturday at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center. The host Alexandria Boys' Cross Country team placed 18th out of a very competitive field of 28 teams. The Cardinal Girls' Cross Country runners posted great numbers to finish third out of 26 teams -- nearly half of which are presently ranked in Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association polls of the three classes.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
BC-Results PID-8-Add

8th_$13,675, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 7:50. Time 1:10.58. Fast. Scratched_Bell the Cat. Also Ran_Alleyesfollowbelle, Keypit, Side Action, Bears Breeches, Couple of Nikkis, Genuwine, Perfect Doll. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-4-2/7/9-2-5/6-11) 6 Correct Paid $1,957.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/7/9-2-5/6-11) 4 Correct Paid $150.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5/6-11) 3 Correct Paid $57.20. $0.5 Trifecta (11-5-1) paid $126.45. $0.1 Superfecta (11-5-1-9) paid $274.60. Daily Double (5-11) paid $66.40. Exacta (11-5) paid $110.80. Attendance 237. $784,677. Handle $14,718. Total Handle $799,395.
El Solitario
Results from the Cooley Mile & Fun Run Held on October 11th

The Cooley Mile was held on October 11th and is in honor of Richard S. Cooley, the namesake of the track at Steele High School. Mr. Cooley was a teacher from 1950 to 1983 and a coach from 1952 to 1982. Coach Cooley amassed an impressive list of accomplishments including 36 Conference Championships, 5 State Champions and 2 State Championship Teams. The K-4th graders competed in a 400 meter race, the 5th and 6th graders competed in a 800 meter race and the junior high and high school athletes competed in a 1600 meter race.
Penn National Results Wednesday October 13th, 2021

1st-$18,100, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.330, 59.940, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.710. Jeanetteo121422-hd2-21-31-8¾A. Rodriguez3.002.102.100.50. Fairy Dreams121514-½3-½3-½2-nkE. Flores3.002.202.90. Asgata121331-1½1-½2-33-1¾J. Lloyd3.0012.50. Purely Silver121243-1½4-½4-34-4½T. Conner5.40. She's a Gunfighter121155555M. Inirio14.20. Exacta (4-5) paid $5.80; $1 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $6.70;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights...
BC-Results Arapahoe Park-7-Add

7th_$11,600, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear. Off 2:58. Time 1:27.88. Fast. Also Ran_Kurious Kennedy, Gold Pass, Top of the Podium, Rhine Falls, Sennebec Summer, Sassy Sapphire. $1 Pick 3 (1/7-6-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $51.20. $1 Daily Double (ALL-5) paid $40.60. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $449.10. $1 Quinella (2-5) paid $569.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-7-4) paid $2,384.81. $1 Trifecta (5-2-7) paid $2,387.10. $1 Daily Double (6-ALL) paid $4.10. Attendance 200. ITW $1,948. TOT $189,910. IST $177,940. Handle $10,021. Total Handle $379,819.
BC-Results Evangeline Downs, Combined

1st_$7,500, cl, 3YO up, , clear. Off 5:43. Time 1:19.03. Fast. Scratched_Jett Black Special. Also Ran_Violet Stilettos, A Political Toast, Edgar Allen Whoa, Downtown Party. $1 Exacta (2-8) paid $21.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-8-5-1) paid $35.19. $0.5 Trifecta (2-8-5) paid $51.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$5,500, mdn...
BC-Results Keeneland-7-Add

7th_$250,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Thoroughbred Club of America S. Off 4:13. Time 1:09.31. Fast. Also Ran_Inthemidstofbiz, Frank's Rockette, Miss Mosaic. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $14.70. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $3.20. $1 Exacta (6-2) paid $17.30. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-4-3) paid $17.58. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-4) paid $20.90.
DraftKings At Casino Queen Will Score With Specialty Cocktail In Honor of NHL Season Opener

EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, will skate into the NHL season with a specialty cocktail inspired by the hometown team, available starting Saturday, Oct. 16. Created for fans who bleed blue, DraftKings at Casino Queen will offer the Slapshot, a mix of 360 Vodka and lemonade with a Blue Curaçao float. Priced at $4, the Slapshot will be available at QBar starting on Saturday, Oct. 16 to align with the first regular-season Continue Reading
Woodbine Entries, Saturday

1st_$29,600, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO F, 6½f. 2nd_$29,600, mdn cl $15,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$53,200, cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 7f. 4th_$23,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Deeply in Love119Canadian Essence122. Elfin Forest122Ms. P's Bella119. La Bestia124Crumlin Bird121. Delightful Dreamer124Treasure Quest121. Royal City Reign121Wicked Miah124. Katy and Emma119Classy Gizmo124.
Keeneland Results Saturday October 9th, 2021

7th-$250,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Thoroughbred Club of America S. Fractional/Final Time: 22.250, 45.480, 57.280, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.310. Trainer: Neil Pessin. Winner: B M, 5, by Majesticperfection-Street Mate. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Bell's the One1226665-½3-hd1-nkC. Lanerie1.10. Club Car120234-½65-22-hdT. Gaffalione14.00. Estilo Talentoso122455-2½3-½4-1½3-1½J. Ortiz2.70. Inthemidstofbiz120321-½1-½1-hd4-noE. Esquivel9.30. Frank's Rockette120143-14-½2-hd5-5½J....
Delta Downs Early Entries, Friday October 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Magnolia Bee (L), 120R. Eikleberry5-x-xSteven Asmussen. 2Hidden Expectation (L), 117J. Vargas6-x-xJulio Ramirez. 4C C Takesover (M), 117C. Marquezx-x-xRon Faucheux. 5Abigails Takeover (L), 117J. Guzman9-x-xJeffery Reeves, Jr. 6T R's First (M), 117K. Romanx-x-xScott Gelner. 7American Reality , 120D. Saenz8-5-xThomas Amoss. 8Cupie Cutie (L), 117T. Thornton6-3-xScott Gelner.
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Saturday

1st_$12,100, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 2nd_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO, 7f. 3rd_$14,300, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 4½f. 5th_$8,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Carolina Bambina122Catherines Warrior122. Fonda Romana122Courtly Kitty122. Drive In122Grecian Dancer122. Whycantthisbelove122. 6th_$29,700, mdn spl wt,...
BC-Entries Belmont Park

3rd_$55,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<. 8th_$41,000, cl $30,000-$30,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.<. 10th_$45,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Tuesday October 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Lord Revelstoke (L), 121J. Loveberry3-9-3Jimmy Corrigan. 5Our Dominator (L), 121A. Ayala7-1-4Joseph Graci, III. 6Cooper's Crescent (L), 121R. Allen, Jr.2-4-4Mark Hoffman. 7Ault (L), 121P. Morales3-1-1William Martin. 2nd-$15,000, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Aegontheconqueror (M), 121E. Walkerx-x-xSydney Rotunno.
Remington Park Early Entries, Thursday October 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Dirty Deeds (L), 121A. Triana Jr.9-1-2Ronald Westermann. 2Perfectomundo (L), 121W. Hamilton4-1-2Cindy Dunlap. 3My True Reward (L), 122S. Elliott2-3-3Mindy Willis. 4Lang's Fir Doll (L), 119B. Landeros4-6-3Tim Dixon. 5Firecracker Stand (L), 119L. Luzzi5-3-9Lynn Chleborad. 6Thornish (L), 122D. Cabrera7-8-1Ron Moquett. 7Gumbo (L), 119L. Goncalves7-7-6Ronnie Cravens, III. 2nd-$16,000, Claiming...
Laurel Race Course Results Thursday October 14th, 2021

8th-$41,200, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.700, 45.710, 57.600, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.430. Award Wanted123644-3½4-2½5-4½4-½C. Marquez3.40. Combat Queen123133-hd3-13-hd5-6¼J. Pimentel5.50. Betcha by Golly119266666J. Acosta22.60. 4 (4)Princess Kokachin3.202.402.10. 3 (3)Tam Char18.809.00. 5 (5)Unrequited Love3.60. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-4/6/9-4) 3 Correct Paid $29.25....
Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Sunday October 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Shouldaknownbetter (L), 121H. Berrios3-8-5Gary Jackson6/1. 2Exaggerated Moment (L), 121S. Zapico7-7-4Enrique Amado10/1. 4For Ever Ours (L), 121M. Meneses9-8-7Victor Barboza, Jr.9/2. 5Truly Ambitious (L), 124G. Martinez9-2-10Rachel Husted12/1. 6Sundance Peak (L), 121M. Vasquez8-8-8Laura Cazares20/1. 7Defendant (L), 121C. Sutherland2-3-6David Fawkes8/5. 8Fabiola Princess (L), 121J. Diaz, Jr.6-6-6Antonio Sano8/1. 9Senorita Salsa...
Inter Miami CF travels to Columbus, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

Inter Miami CF (9-14-5) vs. Columbus Crew (9-12-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -127, Inter Miami CF +340, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hits the road against Columbus trying to avoid its fourth consecutive road loss. The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall a season ago while...
