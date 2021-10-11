Mountaineer Park Results Monday October 11th, 2021

(undated) -- The Monday, October 11th Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Radio is available here for you to listen to at your convenience. Travis Hochhalter came through with outstanding news to share on the 48th annual Lions Meet of Champions, which was held Saturday at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center. The host Alexandria Boys' Cross Country team placed 18th out of a very competitive field of 28 teams. The Cardinal Girls' Cross Country runners posted great numbers to finish third out of 26 teams -- nearly half of which are presently ranked in Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association polls of the three classes.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO