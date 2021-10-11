October 11 Novak Weather: Severe storms in Minnesota Wednesday?

Storms produced tornadoes in northern parts of Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday and now the southern – mainly the southeastern – part of the state could be under the gun for severe weather on Wednesday.

For the record, severe weather in October in Minnesota isn't very common. It definitely happens, but to have tornadoes is quite rare. In fact, from 1950 to 2020 there were only 28 confirmed tornadoes in Minnesota in October – an average of 0.39 twisters in October annually.

Novak Weather has the latest in his Monday briefing and it focuses on:

- The continued active weather pattern that will last until mid-week.

- The potential for strong storms on Wednesday.

- Nice weekend ahead with still no true Arctic air in sight.

