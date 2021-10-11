CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 11 Novak Weather: Severe storms in Minnesota Wednesday?

By Novak Weather
 3 days ago
Storms produced tornadoes in northern parts of Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday and now the southern – mainly the southeastern – part of the state could be under the gun for severe weather on Wednesday.

For the record, severe weather in October in Minnesota isn't very common. It definitely happens, but to have tornadoes is quite rare. In fact, from 1950 to 2020 there were only 28 confirmed tornadoes in Minnesota in October – an average of 0.39 twisters in October annually.

Novak Weather has the latest in his Monday briefing and it focuses on:

- The continued active weather pattern that will last until mid-week.

- The potential for strong storms on Wednesday.

- Nice weekend ahead with still no true Arctic air in sight.

Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Minnesota over the weekend

A powerful storm system spawned rare October tornadoes in Minnesota over the weekend, and even more unusual is that the tornadoes touched down in northern parts of the state. On Saturday, the town of Park Rapids was hit by a tornado at 10:35 p.m., followed by a confirmed tornado touchdown north of Chisholm on Sunday that produced a warning in the areas of Buhl, Mountain Iron, Hibbing and Virginia.
Invasive algae called 'rock-snot' discovered in several Northeastern Minnesota streams

Invasive algae known by some as "rock-snot" has been discovered for the first time in several northeastern Minnesota streams. Researchers with the Science Museum of Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh identified Didymosphenia geminata (often called Didymo or rock-snot) in the Caribou, Devil Track, Kadunce, Kimball and Onion rivers.
Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties, with highest rates still in greater Minnesota

The COVID case rate rose in 73 of Minnesota's 87 counties during the most recent weekly reporting period, an indication of the infection's continued spread across the state. The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. Thursday's update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) covers the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
Severe storms entering MN prompt watch from NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of western and central Minnesota for Saturday night. A line of severe thunderstorms in South Dakota are expected to remain at severe levels for the next several hours as they push in to western Minnesota and through the rest of the watch box. Damaging winds large hail and isolated brief tornadoes are possible within the line of storms.
