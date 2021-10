Checkpoints are a new form of outpost in Far Cry 6. While there are other outpost like structures, Checkpoints serve as a way to prevent cars from traveling the roads across Yara. Each Checkpoint consists of a few guards that need to be taken out and a propaganda billboard that needs to be destroyed before you can take it over. Checkpoints also come with their own storage rooms filled with crafting materials.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO