Data is the heart of the Pentagon’s vision for how to win future conflicts. The U.S. Army needs the latest tactical cloud and network technology to provide the best information at unprecedented speeds to soldiers and commanders. What challenges must the Army overcome to bring together and mine its vast data resources and provide up-to-date command post tools for Joint All-Domain Command and Control? In this panel, C4ISRNET asked Army leaders about their priorities to connect soldiers with combat clouds and networks that will change warfare by bringing computing and analysis to the battlefield.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO