Milwaukee, WI

'Shut this fake investigation down': AG Kaul wants GOP election probe to end

By Emilee Fannon
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking a top Republican to shut down an election investigation he called "flawed" and "unprofessional." Kaul, who is representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission, called on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to end the investigation into the 2020 presidential election Vos ordered and hired Michael Gableman, a former Supreme Court Justice, to lead.

