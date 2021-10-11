'Shut this fake investigation down': AG Kaul wants GOP election probe to end
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking a top Republican to shut down an election investigation he called "flawed" and "unprofessional." Kaul, who is representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission, called on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to end the investigation into the 2020 presidential election Vos ordered and hired Michael Gableman, a former Supreme Court Justice, to lead.cbs58.com
