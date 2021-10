One of the most challenging aspects surrounding a legal transaction is that there are a lot of documents that need to get signed to effect a closing. In a big legal transaction—anything from buying a company to developing a mall or building a new airport—there could be hundreds of thousands of documents involved. It very quickly becomes a challenge to figure out who needs to sign the documents, how many documents they need to sign, and so on.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO