Randy A. Meyer, 56, of rural Witt, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after battling a very rare and aggressive myeloma cancer. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Nokomis. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Nokomis Cemetery in Nokomis. The family asks that all former FFA members to bring or wear their FFA jackets. Sutton Funeral Home in Nokomis is assisting the family.