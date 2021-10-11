Brazil star Neymar appears to try and KISS Colombia centre back Yerry Mina after pair clash during goalless World Cup qualifier on Sunday night

Colombia host Brazil tonight in a South American World Cup qualifying match at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Brazil’s strong start to their qualifying campaign has put them in a commanding position in the table as Tite’s side look to secure their place in Qatar next year. Colombia, meanwhile, face a battle with Ecuador and Paraguay for the fourth automatic qualification spot, with Argentina and Uruguay currently holding the other two positions. Colombia have beaten Brazil just once in the past 20 years, which was a 1-0 win in a group stage match at the 2015 Copa America. Here’s all...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO