Brazil star Neymar appears to try and KISS Colombia centre back Yerry Mina after pair clash during goalless World Cup qualifier on Sunday night

By Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil star Neymar appeared to try and kiss Colombia's Yerry Mina in an odd exchange during Sunday night's World Cup qualifier. The clash in Barranquilla was actually an open game in the heat but neither created many goalmouth chances, particularly in a stunted first hour, yet Brazil are still eight points clear at the top of the South American qualifying group.

