Kanye West Puts Wyoming Ranch Up for Sale With List Price of $11 Million
Kanye West has reportedly put one of his Wyoming ranch properties on the market as it appears the rapper might be relocating elsewhere. According to TMZ, West’s ranch, located just outside of Cody, Wyoming, recently appeared on the property market listed at $11 million. West initially purchased the property, known as Monster Lake, for around $8 million before buying a second plot of land in the state for $14.5 million, according to the New York Post. The 4,500-acre Monster Lake property comes equipped with eight lodging units, two freshwater lakes, a restaurant, an event center, meeting facilities, and barns. The ranch is most notably known for being the birthplace of Kanye’s 2018 album Ye, and where he invited several artists, influencers, and members of the press to listen to the project for the first time.www.complex.com
