CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Plenty of good to go around the bad from 49ers' Week 5 loss to Cardinals

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMB1r_0cODXabL00

The 49ers went into Arizona with a rookie quarterback and gave themselves a real chance to knock off the NFL’s last undefeated team.

While the disappointment from a 17-10 loss comes with a number of things San Francisco can do better and players who can perform better, there was a ton of good to pull out of a disappointing defeat in the desert.

Here’s some of the good and some of the bad from Sunday afternoon:

Good: Defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fh3BB_0cODXabL00
(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The 49ers defensive front couldn’t have played much better against MVP frontrunner Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. They sacked Murray twice and never let him get going on the ground. They flustered him on the interior and didn’t let him consistently escape the pocket. Murray had just 1 rushing yard and a potent Cardinals offense never got rolling in part because of the play of the 49ers’ defensive front.

Bad: CB Josh Norman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JulV_0cODXabL00
(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Norman in his return from bruised lungs was given the nigh impossible task of slowing down Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He was targeted seven times and allowed four completions for 46 yards and a touchdown. Norman was also hit for two penalties in coverage. He was in a good spot to stop the Cardinals’ final score that wound up being the difference, but couldn’t quite get a hand on it to keep it away from Hopkins. Getting a matchup that isn’t one of the four or five best receivers in the league should help Norman when the 49ers face the Colts in Week 7.

Good: WR Brandon Aiyuk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcuOT_0cODXabL00
Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for Aiyuk’s lack of targets isn’t becoming clearer as the season wears on, especially when he comes up with plays like the 26-yard catch-and-run he had to help set up the 49ers’ first touchdown. On a second-and-25, Lance let one rip toward a well-covered Aiyuk in the middle. The second-year receiver made a terrific catch in traffic then gained his feet, made a move and raced ahead for a pickup of 26 and a first down. It was one of only two catches, but he racked up 32 yards and managed to turn both receptions into first downs. His other catch was a diving snag on the sideline with a cornerback draped all over him. Aiyuk is good. He just needs more opportunities.

Bad: Head coach Kyle Shanahan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsOOK_0cODXabL00
Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t Shanahan’s best game as a play caller. The 49ers were one-for-five on fourth down tries. One of them was a questionable fourth-and-4 choice midway through the fourth quarter. Another was on a fourth-and-1 where the 49ers tried the Kyle Juszczyk QB sneak again, but the Cardinals were all over it and stuffed it for no gain. The creativity in general with Lance wasn’t there though, and that’s what was most disconcerting. Perhaps this was a bare bones game plan to simply get through the week, but given the expectations for what a Lance-led offense could’ve looked like, San Francisco fell well short.

Good: RB Elijah Mitchell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJ7rp_0cODXabL00
(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Mitchell’s return infused some life into the 49ers’ rushing attack, and it’s abundantly clear he’s their best runner. He earned nine of the 49ers’ 11 carries by running backs and turned those attempts into 43 yards. He has good speed and can attack the edges in a way fellow rookie Trey Sermon can’t. If the 49ers offense is going to get on track, it’s going to require a heavy dose of Mitchell.

Bad: Right side OL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvg8d_0cODXabL00
Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

While the right side of the 49ers’ offensive line isn’t anywhere near the worst in the league, they’re not playing at the same level the rest of the line is. The offensive line allowed seven of San Francisco’s eight pressures yesterday. Neither Laken Tomlinson nor Alex Mack gave one up, and Trent Williams gave up one. On the right side, Daniel Brunskill allowed a pair of pressures and Mike McGlinchey gave up four. The Cardinals’ lone sack of the day was placed on McGlinchey per Pro Football Focus. To make matters worse, Brunskill was the second-worst graded run blocker by PFF. He was only better than McGlinchey who had a whale of a time slowing down Cardinals DL JJ Watt. The 49ers offense needs McGlinchey and Brunskill to be better if they’re going to maximize what they’re doing on offense.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Real Reason Jadeveon Clowney Missed Sunday’s Game Revealed

The Cleveland Browns were without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. This was concerning because indications prior to the game were that Clowney, despite dealing with an elbow issue, was going to play. Fast forward to kick off, and Clowney was dressed...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

3 good, 3 bad, and 3 ugly takeaways in LA Rams Week 4 humbling loss

What do you do with a loss at home in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium against a divisional rival like the Arizona Cardinals? Do you sulk? Do you scream at the top of your lungs? Do you allow the hope and optimism, that “Best Team in the NFL” title to fade away and instead don the moniker of “Gotta get better” for a few weeks?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Arizona Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals look to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a heated NFC West showdown. This is a big game for Arizona, as it’s against a division rival and a win keeps them undefeated. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Cardinals Week 5 prediction.
NFL
49erswebzone

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals odds and pick - Week 5, 2021

269 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers' stock went from potential contenders to hoping for a playoff spot during their two-game, home losing streak and will now go on the road to challenge the lone undefeated team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals, whose stock could not be higher. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Trent Williams
NBC Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers sit after bad Week 4 loss

The first October Sunday of the NFL season saw a few expected contenders start leaking oil while the Arizona Cardinals made a loud Week 4 statement in dismantling the Rams in Los Angeles. Through four weeks, the 49ers haven’t looked like the Super Bowl contender many expected them to be....
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Cardinals: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 5 matchup

75 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. After two consecutive losses at home, the San Francisco 49ers hope to turn things around on the road against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals. The Niners look to improve to 33-27 overall against the division foe. The Bay Area squad has won three of the past four matchups between the two teams. The 49ers have also won each of the previous two meetings at State Farm Stadium.
NFL
SF

Four Downs: Biggest Challenge for Both 49ers, Cardinals in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals are flying high as the lone undefeated team in the NFL heading into Week 5. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have a tall task at hand as they look to regain their footing in the Week 5 divisional matchup. To preview Sunday's game, 49ers.com is joined by Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban to break down several storylines and the matchups to watch in the divisional showdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#49ers#American Football#Mvp#Cb#Wr
Chico Enterprise-Record

NFL Week 5 picks: 49ers outgunned by Cardinals; Rams rebound in Seattle

SANTA CLARA – Long story short, here are my NFL Week 5 picks:. Cardinals 30, 49ers 28: The 49ers have Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and perhaps Trey Lance fueling a revitalized rushing attack, all of which could create enough firepower to offset Arizona’s high-scoring, undefeated unit. Until the 49ers’ second-half defense, penalty woes and special teams improve, they aren’t a safe bet. Line: 49ers +5 1/2.
NFL
Yardbarker

Trey Lance Shows Promise in 49ers 17-10 Loss to Cardinals

It isn't the result they wanted, but it is the performance they needed to see. Trey Lance showed promise in the 49ers 17-10 loss to the Cardinals. Lance didn't have any impressive stats as he completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards, an interception and 89 yards rushing. However, the stats do not paint the picture of how promising Lance looked.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Four uplifting and deflating plays from 49ers-Cardinals

The 49ers are onto their bye week after missing a chance at upsetting the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Giving out positional grades in a disappointing loss is always difficult, but there were a few bright spots. The same goes for plays. We look at four uplifting and deflating plays below. Uplifting.
NFL
49erswebzone

NFL Week 5: 49ers at Cardinals live updates

187 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. GAME ALERT: With the 17-10 win, the Cardinals will remain undefeated on the season, with the 49ers moving to 2-3 as they approach their bye week. QUARTER ALERT: At the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy