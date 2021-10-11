CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Rivers says Sixers will be careful with Tyrese Maxey's injury recovery

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It’s only preseason, but the Philadelphia 76ers are getting hit with injury problems. First came Tobias Harris’ right knee soreness and Shake Milton’s ankle sprain. Now Tyrese Maxey is dealing with adductor tightness.

All three will miss Monday’s preseason matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Maxey, especially, is expected to play a big role in his second season as he takes on more responsibility amid the Ben Simmons trade saga. Therefore, coach Doc Rivers says the team will be very careful with the young guard out of Kentucky.

“Nothing big,” said Rivers on Monday. “You just gotta be careful when there’s anything groin or anything like that. You just gotta be very, very careful. He’s fine. He was telling me he should play tonight, and so that tells you he’s fine. You just gotta be careful with it, and you definitely can’t listen to him. That I know.”

Rivers has seen this before during his coaching career; his Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers teams have always been hit hard with injuries. At this point, none of this fazes him.

“Honestly, I’ve been through it so many times in my career,” he said. “I don’t blink a lot. You know it’s never good for your team. You want guys to play especially with we have a lot of guys who are missing a lot of days. It’s not like one day and back. Tobias is gonna be out. Matisse (Thybulle) will be out. Shake will be out. That’s a lot and Tyrese, there’s a little concern too. There’s not a lot you can do about it.”

Rivers is focusing on keeping a positive mindset that something good will come out of this situation. He is not exactly sure what, but something good eventually will. That is what he is preaching to his team.

“I’ve never looked at this as problems,” he stated. “I’ve always looked at this as some opportunity to get better. I never know what the opportunity is, but I’ve always viewed it that way. Something positive will come out of this, just not sure what right now.”

The Sixers and the Nets face off at 8 p.m. EDT on Monday.

inquirer.com

Three key points to ponder as Doc Rivers and the Sixers look to replace Ben Simmons | David Murphy

Anybody who thinks the Sixers’ point guard problems can be easily solved should consider the following: Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey played a grand total of 66 minutes together last season. There’s a reason for that, because in those 66 minutes, opponents posted an offensive rating of 114.7 and outscored the Sixers by an average of seven points per 100 possessions.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

SHAKE STARTED, BUT MAXEY STARRED AT SIXERS POINT!

Shake Milton replaced Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup for last night’s Sixers-Raps exhibition, but he finished with just five points, two boards, four dimes, one triple, one steal and two turnovers across 25 minutes. Milton was scoreless through the first quarter with just one shot, and he finished a...
NBA
