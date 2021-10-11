Protect your garden now, before the first frost of the year arrives

Here in Zone 8b of the High Desert, we have a gorgeous Fall throughout most of the area, with temperatures at night staying in the 50s if not 60s well into the end of October. Of course, Wrightwood, our High Desert mountain community, is the exception. For those who still wish to expand on your gardens, you can return to your cool weather planting and enjoy crops such as spinach, lettuce, radishes, and any heavy winter greens such as kale or collards. Many of these heavy winter greens will even “winter over” for you, providing an early Spring crop until they go to seed. Our beautiful Fall is also a great time to divide plants and put out perennials such as lilac, butterfly bushes, or any other shrubbery you would like to add to your landscaping, especially any of the gorgeous drought-tolerant desert plants available at your local nurseries.

