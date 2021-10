ROCKFORD — WIFR-TV news anchor Shannon Kelly is leaving the local CBS affiliate after 4 1/2 years on the job. Her last day on the anchor desk at WIFR was Thursday. “It definitely was not an easy decision,” Kelly said. “The news industry is changing, and I just saw this as a good time to get out and to get into something where I could see myself in a position to grow long-term. My next opportunity came up at a good time and it’s a perfect fit.”

