Did we just see the game of the year in Week 5? The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals played a classic that featured an absurd 5 missed field goals late in regulation and overtime — including 4 that would have won the game. Packers kicker Mason Crosby was responsible for 3 of those misses. And yet, he made his last kick — a 49-yard attempt in OT that lifted the Packers past the Bengals 25-22. For the Bengals, however, it was more about the mistakes of head coach Zac Taylor than it was missed field goals.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO