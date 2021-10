(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Tim McGraw does not take kindly to hecklers. This past weekend At his show in Reno he hopped off stage to confront a heckler. Tim stopped his band mid-song to confront a seated fan who was reportedly heckling him after the singer missed a few lyrics. “Hold on, stop,” he says. “You got a problem with me?” Then, the 54-year-old climbs off stage, into the crowd. After confronting the heckler he got back on stage and explained he had been shooting the Yellowstone prequel 1883 for 48 hours straight. So clearly he was tired.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO