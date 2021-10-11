CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Repack: Packers go 4-1 after Crosby’s 5 of 9 Day

By Acme Packing Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s The Repack, Justis and Tex touch on the special teams tragedy that was Week 5. Credit is given where it’s due (Randall Cobb, Billy Turner, Dean Lowry, and De’Vondre Campbell), while the crew ponders why tight end Robert Tonyan has just 82 receiving yards to show for five games. Questions also arise at wide receiver, as a decision to activate Equanimeous St. Brown to the 53-man roster is approaching. Rookie Amari Rodgers, meanwhile, seems to be giving the Packers little to nothing as a gameday active.

