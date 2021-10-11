CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game-Changing Play of the Week: Bengals Opt to Kick on 4th and 1

Cover picture for the articleThat was one of the weirdest football games I've ever watched. Picking a Game-Changing Play of the Week proved to be a difficult task. It felt like every time such a play occurred, a missed field goal rendered it meaningless. So ultimately, the only real choice for me was the Bengals' decision to go for the game-winning field goal (a relatively long one) on fourth and one instead of going for the first down.

