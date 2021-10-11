NWS: Strong to severe storms possible

This evening, the National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of strong to severe storms, mainly west of US-31. Strong to severe storms possible mainly west of US-31 Fort Wayne, Indiana (October 11, 2021) – Strong to severe storms are possible mainly west of US-31 this evening. Storms will start moving in from the west around 4pm, with the greatest threat being damaging wind. Lingering showers are possible in the north Tuesday morning, with the remainder of the day breezy with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.