CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

NWS: Strong to severe storms possible

aroundfortwayne.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening, the National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of strong to severe storms, mainly west of US-31. Strong to severe storms possible mainly west of US-31 Fort Wayne, Indiana (October 11, 2021) – Strong to severe storms are possible mainly west of US-31 this evening. Storms will start moving in from the west around 4pm, with the greatest threat being damaging wind. Lingering showers are possible in the north Tuesday morning, with the remainder of the day breezy with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

aroundfortwayne.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Indiana#Extreme Weather
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy