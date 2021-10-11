Diablo II: Resurrected Ongoing Server Issues Are Stopping Everyone from Playing
Diablo II: Resurrected is currently suffering from ongoing server issues, preventing anyone from playing the game. Blizzard Entertainment recently apologized to both US and European fans experiencing server issues. The Diablo series subreddit also has plenty of fans angry and mocking the server issues [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]. While the game does not need a permanent online connection, it does have repeated online check-ins with Battle.net.nichegamer.com
