CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Diablo II: Resurrected Ongoing Server Issues Are Stopping Everyone from Playing

By Editorials
nichegamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiablo II: Resurrected is currently suffering from ongoing server issues, preventing anyone from playing the game. Blizzard Entertainment recently apologized to both US and European fans experiencing server issues. The Diablo series subreddit also has plenty of fans angry and mocking the server issues [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]. While the game does not need a permanent online connection, it does have repeated online check-ins with Battle.net.

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Diablo 2: Resurrected is a gorgeous, flawed fossil

With Diablo 2: Resurrected, developer Vicarious Visions had the unenviable task of releasing a game published by Activision Blizzard. Beginning in July, a storm of controversy has raged around the publisher, which has faced several lawsuits alleging toxic workplace environments, a “pervasive frat boy culture,” and discrimination against women, one of which was instituted by a federal agency and ended with a recent settlement. Vicarious Visions released its creation into an environment engulfed in cynicism and anger at its affiliate publisher, and the creator of the original game. Longtime players have stopped participating in the Activision Blizzard ecosystem; high ranking employees have left. Even during the best of times, working for a company like Activision Blizzard – or any major corporation – at the lower levels can be difficult. Adding further toxic layers can make it, to use a term suited to Diablo 2, hellish.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Diablo II Resurrected Runs at a Dynamic 1440p/60 On PS5/XSX, Dynamic 1080p/60 On Series S

Diablo II Resurrected comes with a 60 FPS performance mode on the PS5 and Xbox Series X that sees the game drop to a dynamic 1440p resolution. As the game is now out for a few days, a comparison video has been released showing the PS5 and Xbox Series versions. The game supports 60 FPS on both the new generation consoles but this comes at the cost of a dynamic 4K resolution that can drop down below 1080p.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Diablo 2: Resurrected Review – For the Faithful

Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remaster simultaneously complex, and also incredibly simple. Visually, it’s a night and day difference between its predecessor, even on the Switch. But from a gameplay perspective, it is incredibly faithful, almost to a fault. Very little has been changed from the original release which will likely be music to the ears of the most hardcore Diablo 2 fans, resistant to change. In that sense, it’s a very “simple” upgrade. However, that decision not to use this opportunity to spruce things up may end up being a thorn at the side of newcomers and fans without rose-tinted glasses.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Ladder Play and Extra Bug Fixes Coming, Blizzard Mum on Arrival Date

The launch of Diablo II: Resurrected didn’t precisely go to plan, as a number of server points and bugs made the sport almost unplayable at launch. A few quickly-released patches and server-side enhancements have since made the sport playable, nevertheless it’s nonetheless affected by a number of points and a few lacking options. One of many issues gamers have been in search of an replace on was ladder play (Diablo’s title for a aggressive Realm the place all people’s progress is tracked and ranked). Blizzard warned ladder wouldn’t be accessible at launch, however there was hope it might be launched comparatively rapidly.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Pc Game#Blizzard Entertainment#European#Lan Multiplayer#2d
ComicBook

Asmongold Explains Why Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Boring

According to popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, Diablo 2: Resurrected isn't very good. Blizzard's remaster of Diablo 2 has been out for a little more than a week, and so far, the response has been fairly positive, both between critics and gamers alike. That said, while many are enjoying diving back into the all-time classic, Asmongold isn't, and during a recent stream he explained why he won't be playing much more of the title. In the process of this, the streamer labeled the remaster as "boring."
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Paladin Build in Diablo II: Resurrected

When it comes to the best Paladin build in Diablo II: Resurrected, it's hard not to suggest players to go for the Hammerdin route. One of the strongest configurations in the game, let alone the class, the Hammerdin, or Hammer Paladin, build turns players into defensive stalwarts buffed massively by Vigor, Blessed Aim and Concentration that also smite their enemies with Blessed Hammer. Here is how to assemble the best Paladin build in Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Diablo II: Resurrected updates players waiting for the game’s ranked ladder system

Looking forward to proving yourself the very best of the best in Diablo II: Resurrected? You’ll be waiting a little while longer according to the latest update on the game’s ranked ladder play which notes that the team is still working hard on making sure that everyone will start with a level playing field. That means fixing up some lingering bugs and ensuring play stability, so everyone has an equal shot at getting onto the boards.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Diablo II: Resurrected Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Diablo II: Resurrected has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 26, 2021. Diablo Prime Evil Collection debuted in sixth place. NBA 2K22, Grand Theft Auto V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 each dropped one spot to second, third, and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Diablo II Resurrected crashes and not launching on Windows PC

Diablo is one of the renowned names in the gaming industry and its latest edition, Diablo II Resurrected is no different. But sometimes even the best can have issues. The game, not being able to launch is one of the issues being faced by some. If Diablo II Resurrected is not launching on your Windows 11/10 PC.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Patch 1.03 along with patch notes have been released for Diablo 2: Resurrected. Diablo 2: Resurrected is a recently released remaster of Diablo 2 which was originally released in 2000. The game combines hack-and-slash gameplay with dark fantasy themes to provide a truly unique experience. Update 1.03 for Diablo II Resurrected is available now and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List

It’s time to jump into a cornerstone game feature in Diablo 2, which returned in the Diablo 2 Resurrected version. This guide will detail out a Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List. Diablo 2 Resurrected Runewords Tier List. Each type of equipment in the game has its own number of...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons Guide

The Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress class offers you a variety of weapons to equip. This guide focuses on providing you a list of all Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons along with their properties which you can benefit from to equip a stacked Sorceress character. Diablo 2 Resurrected Sorceress Weapons. Sorceress...
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Diablo II: Resurrected

I must admit, I don’t have a great memory. I really don’t. But there are some things from my childhood that are imprinted in my brain. I remember coming back from school, barely grabbing something to eat, and jumping on my uncomfortable desk chair to play Diablo II. Only the slowness of my entry-level gaming PC was keeping me away from continuing my adventure in the bowels of Hell. Now it’s time to do it again in Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Diablo II Resurrected PS4 vs. Xbox One vs. Switch Comparison: Is It Playable On Switch?

Diablo II Resurrected is not just releasing on the PS5 and Xbox Series but also for the last-generation consoles. Can you play the Nintendo Switch version?. According to a new comparison video, it appears that Diablo II Resurrected uses the same dynamic resolution on the legacy consoles. In the case of the PS4 and PS4 Pro, it runs the game at 1080p resolution. This is locked to 1080p on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, while it is a dynamic 1080p resolution on the PS4.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy