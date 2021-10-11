CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivers: 76ers still want disgruntled guard Simmons back

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons could return to the Philadelphia 76ers. His representation and Sixers management and coach Doc Rivers are working toward a resolution of the guard’s holdout that could potentially see him rejoin the team. Simmons missed training camp and the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand that had left the Sixers without their three-time All-Star. The 25-year-old Australian still has $147 million and four years left on his contract. Rivers said he has not talked to Simmons during the holdout.

