Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation executive director 'excited about what's to come for Gary and Northwest Indiana'

By Joseph S. Pete
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation Executive Director William "Bill" Hanna said he was excited about "what's to come in Gary and the rest of Northwest Indiana." Hanna touted the Region's potential and the possibility of future projects in the Steel City while addressing the Gary Chamber of Commerce at Hard Rock Casino’s Council Oak Steak House on Monday.

