The Office of Living-Learning Programs at Virginia Tech is expanding its 19 current programs and now accepting requests for proposals (RFPs) from the university community. Living-Learning Programs (LLPs) share a common goal: to provide students with the opportunity to thrive both in and out of the classroom in a learning environment that becomes a community and a home. LLPs cater to a wide variety of interests, such as arts and creativity, population specific programs, and programs that are academic focused and major centered.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO