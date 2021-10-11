MSI Acquires Domestic Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Factory, Located in Cartersville, Georgia

Walmart and Target are making moves to help alleviate impact from the snarled supply chain. In a meeting with major retailers, port leaders, and union leaders on Wednesday, President Biden will address the impact of pandemic-related bottlenecks at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. These leaders, including Target and Walmart, will announce a variety of commitments to ease congestion and support supply chain movement. Walmart and Target will both announce new commitments to expanding night time hours in order to help process the influx of containers at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Walmart says the expansion of...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO