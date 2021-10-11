MSI Acquires Domestic Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Factory, Located in Cartersville, Georgia
ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) October 11, 2021. M S International, Inc. ("MSI"), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to announce the acquisition of ROKplank, a highly-regarded domestic manufacturer of Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Tile, located in Cartersville, Georgia. The factory will operate under the name Premium LVT Manufacturing.www.benzinga.com
