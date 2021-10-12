CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewww, Not Spaghetti!

By Michael Wilkins
goodmenproject.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat kind of kid doesn’t like spaghetti and meat sauce? My body is literally half pasta and half potato. This was one thing I didn’t expect as a parent. Usually, children develop food preferences similar to their parents who have been giving them their food since they were born. However, it is not that simple. Children also acculturate to the community they grow up in. Children both want to fit in but also sometimes want to differentiate themselves from their family.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy