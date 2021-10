Here is a list of some ongoing and upcoming events taking place in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village over the next several weeks. The TXFallenPD Tribute Event has a full day of activities planned at The Shops at Highland Village. A 5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m. Vendor booths and live music start at 11 a.m. There will also be a kids zone, a citizen honor bike ride, a first responder honor bike ride, a kid ride with an officer, and a police obstacle course. Headline band Incognito performs at 4 p.m. The event will raise money for the Texas Police Chiefs Association Fallen Officer Fund in honor of Highland Village Police Sgt. Dennis Oliver, who died in October 2020. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (admission). $40 (registration for 5K run/walk and citizen honor bike ride). The Shops at Highland Village, 1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village. www.txfallenpd.com.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO