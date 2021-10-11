Rabies Alert Issued for Seminole County

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) is issuing a rabies alert for neighborhoods in Geneva surrounding Harts Lake and Lake Geneva. The alert is in response to a raccoon which tested positive for rabies in that area. Residents and visitors in the area bordered to the north by Maxwell Court, on the east by Winona Drive, on the south by Cemetery Road, and on the west by Bennett Trail should avoid contact with raccoons and other wildlife. If you, a family member or someone you know thinks that they were bitten or scratched by a raccoon, contact Seminole County Animal Services at (407) 665-5201 or the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County at (407) 665-3243.