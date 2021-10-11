CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s soccer offense shutdown in close loss at Depaul

By Stratton Stave
UC Daily Campus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas Sunday’s game at Depaul a must-win game for the University of Connecticut? No. Would it have been a nice momentum boost and feel-good victory against a Blue Demons squad that was coming off two straight quality wins? Yes. After beating Marquette on Thursday, the Huskies failed to score in...

