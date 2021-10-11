Women’s soccer offense shutdown in close loss at Depaul

Charleston, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (3-5, 2-4) went on the road on Sunday to face the University of Charleston. It was the first of back-to-back games against the top two teams in the Mountain East Conference (MEC), and although they fought hard, they fell to the Golden Eagles 3-1. Throughout the first half, the two teams battled back and forth, as Wheeling kept The University of Charleston on their toes. However, in the eighth minute of the game, The University of Charleston would get on the board as Luis Maestre scored in the upper left corner of the net to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead. It was one of 10 shots that the Golden Eagles got off in the first half as they outshot the Cardinals 10-2 in the first half. However, one of those two shots found the net asHugo Rodriguez tied the game up with his second goal of the year that made the score 1-1. They went into halftime with that same 1-1 score.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO