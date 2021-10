A Minnesota man was killed after his SUV struck a parked semi Saturday morning in north Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred near mile marker 218 in the northbound lane of Interstate 35 in Worth County shortly before 7 a.m. A Mitsubishi Outlander driven by 21-year-old Tristan Brevik of Hanover left the roadway for an unknown reason and collided with a Freightliner semi truck parked on the shoulder of the highway.