The Delmarva Christian volleyball team defeated Lake Forest 25-19, 25-22 and 25-11 as part of All Sports Day Oct. 2 at the Royals’ campus in Georgetown. Tessa Kwiatkowski led the way for the Royals, putting up 14 assists and bumping six digs. Lily Fetterman had a 13-dig day along with an ace from her libero position. Makayla Heinrichs had 12 assists. Senior Sierra Troyer powered eight kills, nine digs and two blocks. Freshman Elaina Millaway knocked down six kills, while bumping 11 digs and slamming three aces. Olivia Giltner knocked seven kills while roofing two blocks. Evelyn Jensen was credited with two kills and three digs. Ellie Millaway and Emily Jones shared five kills, three blocks and four digs.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 12 DAYS AGO