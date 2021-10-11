The Original GTA Trilogy Will Disappear This Week - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, we've got some bad news for all you Grand Theft Auto fans. The original, non-remastered versions of the GTA Trilogy games will be taken off Steam this week. Starting today, actually. Rockstar didn't give an explanation as to why, but they did warn everyone last week when they made the official announcement of the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. Gamers, of course, are not happy about this, with many bringing up the legitimate issue of game preservation, There's also the surprising lack of details as to what will be in the new versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. It's been reported that the games have moved to the Unreal Engine complete with some graphical enhancements, but that's about it. No word yet on specific gameplay changes or any other extra features. So, if you want to play Grand Theft Auto 3 as it originally was back in 2001, buy it while you still can. Speaking of remakes and remasters, game development studio Virtuos is rumored to be working on another AAA remake in addition to the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. Via VGC, a LinkedIn profile reportedly belonging to a programmer at the studio referenced a triple-A remake that will have 4K support on certain platforms and "set piece destruction." Hmm...what game that features destructible environments is in need of a remake? Fracture? Red Faction? Let us know what you think in the comments! And finally, if you got yourself a brand-new Switch OLED over the weekend, DO NOT remove the screen protector that's already installed. It's there to actually protect you in case the screen itself shatters. That fancy new OLED screen is made of glass, not plastic like the previous Switch models. That thin piece of film will hold together any broken pieces and also help protect against scratches. So don't take it off! Also it'll save you a few bucks from buying your own.