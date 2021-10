Kentucky landed a commitment on Friday from a speedy receiver some have already compared to Wan’Dale Robinson. Brandon White is a 5-foot-9 and 165-pound wide receiver who is from Cincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller), who is rated the No. 54 player out of the state of Ohio, and the No. 187 wide receiver in the country, in the class of 2022. That’s according to the 247Sports Composite, which also reports that he has 5 offers. White made the announcement during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio. He chose Kentucky over the likes of West Virginia, Indiana, and Purdue.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO