CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Child, 6, dies in 'campfire' started in a play fort

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cODNskF00

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings, ages 9 and 4, were playing with fire in a “fort” made from a concrete stairway on a flatbed trailer.

The children used a lighter Sunday afternoon to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire,” the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release Monday.

They had covered a hollow prefabricated concrete stairway as their play fort. “While the other two children were able to escape unharmed, the 6-year-old was trapped and died,” the statement said.

When Geismar firefighters and Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrived, they found the flatbed and a cargo trailer and its contents ablaze. The boy's body was found under the cargo trailer's contents, the news release said.

The trailers were in the front yard of relatives who lived next door to the children's family, and adults were in both homes at the time, the statement said.

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Child dies in agricultural accident

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A 5-year-old is dead after a farming accident in Lewis County over the weekend. Sheriff’s deputies say that a person was backing up a skid-steer on East Road in Turin early Sunday morning and didn’t see a 5-year-old boy who approached the machine from behind.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man drowns in freak lawnmower accident

An elderly South Carolina man died in a freak lawnmower accident. The Cherokee County Coroner says that 88-year-old Daniel Lee Shaw of Gaffney was cutting the lawn when the accident took place. "Shaw was riding a zero turn mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned...
ACCIDENTS
WREG

4-year-old left on school bus, wanders into woods

WALLS, Miss.– 4-year-old Karson Walsh is a brave little boy who was accidently left on a school bus and wandered into nearby woods last Friday in Walls, Mississippi. His mom, Courtney Walsh, said she and her husband got the shock of their lives when the Walls Head Start Center director said he had not been […]
WALLS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Campfire#Accident#Ascension Parish
news4sanantonio.com

Woman catches fire in freak accident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/CNN Newsource) - A young mother of two is fighting for her life in the VCU Health’s Burn Center after her body caught on fire one week ago in a horrible accident. According to Charlie Anne Xavier’s husband, André, she was working on a project at her family’s new brewery when something sparked and everything changed.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox4now.com

Child dies after being trapped in 'fort' that caught fire

A six-year-old boy in Louisiana was killed while playing in a “fort,” authorities said. According to the Louisiana fire marshal, the six-year-old and two siblings were playing in a covered hollowed-out, prefabricated concrete staircase that was near their home. Witnesses said the children decided to build a “campfire,” which trapped...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Leopard Drags 6-Year-Old Child Into Forest In Front Of His Parents, Mauls Kid To Death

In a case of human-wildlife conflict in India, a 6-year-old child was mauled to death by a leopard after dragging him into a forest area right in front of his parents. The boy, identified as Abinash Ganda, was returning from a temple along with his family when the leopard attacked him. The incident took place Tuesday in a village in the central state of Chhattisgarh.
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

Man Survives, Pinned In Bed After Giant Tree Crashes Through Roof

ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) – An man is recovering after a terrifying experience — a giant pine tree came crashing through his roof, pinning him down as he lay in his bed Tuesday morning. The tree was being felled when it came down in the wrong direction. The 150 foot tall, five-foot-wide pine tree is still lying inside the bedroom of the Alta Sierra home. The gaping hole in the roof exposing beams and debris that came crashing down — all of it, on top of a man laying in his bed. The man somehow escaped being crushed by a matter of inches and...
ALTA SIERRA, CA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana Fire Marshal: Child dies in Geismar fire

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal reported the death of child in an Ascension Parish fire. According to a news release, the Geismar Fire Department responded to a trailer fire behind a house in the 37000 block of Cornerview Road about 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. According to...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Child dies after fire breaks out in ‘make-shift’ fort

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A child has died after a fire broke out Sunday, Oct. 10. Officials said it happened on Cornerview Road in Geismar around 2:30 p.m. The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were called out to the scene to investigate.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Child Dies in Fire in Makeshift Fort

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports that SFM deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding an afternoon fire that claimed the life of a child in Geismar, LA. Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire call at...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Child dies in Geismar fire, officials say

State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in Geismar involving one death. Around 2:30 p.m., the Geismar Fire Department responded to a call for a trailer fire located behind a home in the 37000 block of Cornerview Road. The say the body of a juvenile victim was later discovered inside.
GEISMAR, LA
KATC News

SFM: Geismar 6-year-old dies in fire while playing in makeshift fort

Officials say the 6-year-old who died in a fire over the weekend in Geismar was playing in a makeshift fort when the fire broke out. State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the afternoon fire that claimed the life of a child in Geismar but provided more details as to what happened.
GEISMAR, LA
KYTV

Child dies in crash in Wright County, Mo.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A child died in a one-car crash in Wright County on Sunday. Troopers responded to the crash one mile west of Mountain Grove off of 13th Road around 4 p.m. Investigators say the driver traveled off the left side of the roadway, hitting a dirt...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
PIX11

‘My brother wouldn’t hurt his kids’: Police release IDs of dad and 3 children in horrific weekend crash

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Stunned family members visited the scene of a devastating weekend accident in New Rochelle that left 37-year-old dad Troy Carter dead along with his 7-year-old son, Carmello. The Sunday crash also severely injured the boy’s twin, Romello Carter, and the boys’ older sister, 11-year-old Tiara Carter. “My brother would never ever […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
ABC News

ABC News

422K+
Followers
107K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy