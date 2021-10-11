CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tehama County, CA

Cal Fire Responds to New Wildfire In Tehama County

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pUcD_0cODNnZq00

TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are responding to yet another brush fire in Tehama County Monday afternoon that has already grown to 30 acres, according to authorities.

The so-called View Fire is burning near View Drive and Digger Pine Road southwest of Cottonwood, according to a tweet by Cal Fire.

According to the Cal Fire incident page , the fire started at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon. As of 4:38 p.m., the fire was 30 acres and 5% contained.

The Cal Fire Tehama-Glen Unit is handling the fire, officials said.

Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from forecast high winds and low humidity.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

30 homes burned down after fire in delta area of Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thirty homes were burned Monday after a fire sparked at a marina in the delta area of Sacramento County, officials said. The fire started on Brannan Island south of Rio Vista off Highway 12. People who live in the area told KCRA 3 there were at least a dozen mobile homes where the fire burned. Several structures were either damaged or completely destroyed by the fire.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

New development in case of Bay Area woman suspected of starting Fawn Fire

The Bay Area woman charged with starting a California wildfire that destroyed more than 100 homes near Redding will undergo a psychiatric exam before returning to court, multiple media outlets reported. Alexandra Souverneva, 30, of Palo Alto made a court appearance in Redding on Tuesday, and the court agreed with...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehama County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Tehama County, CA
City
Cottonwood, CA
Local
California Government
Tehama County, CA
Government
Cottonwood, CA
Crime & Safety
Cottonwood, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
Pasadena Star-News

Fire crews respond to large structure fire in Alhambra

Los Angeles Fire Department crews battled a blaze at a one-story commercial structure on Alhambra Avenue Thursday evening, Sept. 30, with smoke from the fire seen from afar away as Dodger Stadium. No evacuation orders given. The fire was first reported at 5:20 p.m., at 4900 E Alhambra Ave. By...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Brush Fire#Pine#Cal Fire Responds#Cbs Sf
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Rancho Tehama fire stopped

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a six-acre vegetation fire in Rancho Tehama Monday morning, according to the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The fire was in the area of Hillcrest Dr. and Bronco Court. CAL FIRE said a three-acre vegetation fire started at 5:13 a.m. Monday....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Vegetation Fire Burning Near Discovery Bay In California Delta

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are responding to a five-acre vegetation fire burning in the eastern part of Contra Costa County, according to authorities. The Cal Fire SCU unit tweeted about the fire at around 12:45 p.m.  The so-called Orwood Incident is burning near the town of Orwood north of Discovery Bay in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. Firefighters are battling a 5 acre vegetation fire in east Contra Costa County. #OrwoodIncident ⁦@ContraCostaFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q0QYo31OWE — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 14, 2021 There were no other details available regarding the fire.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County resource centers for fire victims set to open

REDDING, Calif. — A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (MDCR) is coming to Tehama County Sunday to assist victims of the Dixie and McFarland Fires. The MDCR will be available at three separate sites between October 3 and October 8. The MDRC will be staffed with FEMA employees to help with registration for disaster assistance.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire in Vista Halted at 15 Acres, Cal Fire Says

Cal Fire San Diego crews have stopped a brush fire in Vista that quickly grew to 15 acres Wednesday afternoon. The agency said the fire, called the Spur Fire, was moving at a slow/moderate rate of spread and was not threatening any structures. At about 12:30 p.m., it had scorched about four acres, Cal Fire said.
VISTA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alisal Fire: Photos capture devastation as blaze threatens homes, former Reagan ranch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Crews on Wednesday continued to battle Southern California’s Alisal Fire, which threatened more than 100 homes and President Ronald Reagan’s former ranch, Rancho del Cielo, according to The Associated Press. Social media users, organizations and news outlets are sharing heartbreaking photos of the devastation with...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy