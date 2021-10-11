Cal Fire Responds to New Wildfire In Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are responding to yet another brush fire in Tehama County Monday afternoon that has already grown to 30 acres, according to authorities.

The so-called View Fire is burning near View Drive and Digger Pine Road southwest of Cottonwood, according to a tweet by Cal Fire.

According to the Cal Fire incident page , the fire started at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon. As of 4:38 p.m., the fire was 30 acres and 5% contained.

The Cal Fire Tehama-Glen Unit is handling the fire, officials said.

Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from forecast high winds and low humidity.