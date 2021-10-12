CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manteca, CA

Wind-Driven Fires Spring Up Across Northern California

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VlmX_0cODNmh700

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters in Northern California were on high alert Monday as high, dry winds posed a significant fire danger.

On Monday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Islander Marina Mobile Home Park in the Manteca area. One burn victim has been transported via ambulance, multiple structures were involved and evacuations were ordered for the area, according to the Manteca Fire Department. The victim was flown to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

Everyone at the mobile home park was later accounted for and residents were allowed to return, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department announced.

In total, four modular homes, two vehicles, and 10 acres of vegetation were burned.

The fire appears to have been started by accident according to Lathrop Manteca Fire District Chief Capper.

In Rancho Murieta in Sacramento County, a vegetation fire grew to between 4.5-5 near Murieta Drive and Cantova Way. Air and ground resources were called out to battle the fast-moving blaze.

Bulldozers were able to create a perimeter around the fire, according to Cal Fire AEU. They say that the fire is mainly burning in manure, but there is still the potential for hotspots to spread in the grass.

There was a grass fire along Southbound I-5, South of Metro Air Parkway. There were no threats to homes and no injuries reported, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters worked quickly to stop an exterior fire from spreading at an Orangevale building early Monday afternoon .

The scene was along the 6000 block of Main Street as high wind gusts rolled through the area.

Sacramento Metro Fire says crews responded and found an exterior fire threatening two structures.

And in Nevada County, high winds prompted new evacuation warnings for the Miners Fire .

The wildfire is burning in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Combat Vegetation Fire Along The Lower American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Here is the latest on a grass fire that sparked in the Lower American River Parkway Thursday afternoon: 7:23 p.m. The Sacramento Fire Department said the flames were mostly put out and crews would remain on scene throughout the night to ensure full extinguishment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Incident final for Lower American River Parkway: Resources are being released. Extended operation throughout the night to ensure full extinguishment. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/myFbBMaxly — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 15, 2021 6:04 p.m. Currently, the Sacramento Fire Department has reported that the fire has covered about 50 acres...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sierra-At-Tahoe Unable To Fully Open After Damage From Caldor Fire

TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) — Sierra-at-Tahoe resort says it will not be able to fully open this ski season after the Caldor Fire burned in and around the property. Resort officials say they’ve been working nonstop to repair the damage – but there are major challenges ahead. The Caldor Fire tore through the area in late August. At first, it seemed like much of the resort was spared. But, inspections have revealed damage to lifts and trees. In a statement to customers, the resort says it will not be able to offer the same ski experience people have come to expect, but they won’t be giving up. “We want you to know what we know – our intention is to keep moving forward, and to open what we can, when we can to welcome you back to Sierra this season,” the resort said. Further, the resort says the global supply chain shortage has also been slowing down repairs.
TWIN BRIDGES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family Leaves California For Texas After Living Through Thomas And Caldor Fires

GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — The decision to rebuild after a wildfire is deeply personal. The process can be long – and, if you have school-aged children, that decision is even harder because their community is gone. “Everything is gone up there,” said Carol Hill. She and her husband have been living at a Folsom hotel since their house in Grizzly Flats burned to the ground. “I haven’t been up there. I don’t want to go back there,” Hill said. In late August, we met them at an evacuation center. They were temporarily staying in an RV someone loaned them until they could get back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Supply Chain Issues Seep Into Sacramento-Area Small Businesses

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The ports in Southern California are now moving 24/7, but small businesses in the Sacramento area say it’s too little, too late. The region is seeing epic port congestion, supply shortages, a serious lack of truck drivers, and a price hike for both businesses and the consumer. “A lot of business owners like myself don’t have the luxury of time,” said Akash Lal, the owner of the Union Hotel in Old Sacramento. He’s trying to open a new activity-packed space, including a miniature golf course and bar. But with supply chain shortages, everything is on backorder. “All these construction plans are delayed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orangevale, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Manteca, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Government
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Manteca, CA
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Joaquin County, CA
Government
City
Rancho Murieta, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Reduces Scope Of Thursday’s Possible Shutoffs; 6K Customers Across 11 Counties Could Still Lose Power

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — PG&E crews restored power to thousands on Tuesday, but another Public Safety Power Shutoff may already be on the horizon this week. The utility cut power to 24,000 customers in 23 counties on Monday. Nearly 1,500 patrol units and dozens of helicopters are now examining more than 2,500 transmission and distribution lines to make sure they aren’t damaged. But even as the lights come back on for some residents, many of the counties impacted by this latest shutoff could have their power turned off again by Thursday. PG&E officials say they are monitoring dry offshore winds that could make their way back into the region. Weather forecasts have been changing, leading to PG&E removing nearly 23,000 customers across eight counties from Thursday’s possible power shutoff. Still, PG&E officials say some 6,200 customers across 11 counties could lose power. This includes parts of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo.  
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Siblings Sell Jars Of Honey To Help Support Caldor Fire Victims

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two local siblings are using their jars of honey to help support those affected by the Caldor Fire. It’s a sweet family business that’s keeping these young entrepreneurs buzzing with excitement. “We’ve learned a lot of really cool facts—it’s fascinating how some of the bees like to travel across, and it’s really cool,” said 12-year-old Janae Drummond. Meet Janae and 7-year-old Andrew Drummond. The Drummond siblings sell jars of honey from their uncle’s beehives. “This is far better than anything I could have done by myself, so I’ll give them props for that,” said uncle Kevin Straws. These two are...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pregant Woman Among 4 People In Critical Condition After Wilton Plane Crash

WILTON (CBS13) – Four people have suffered major injuries after their plane crashed in the Sacramento County town of Wilton. The incident happened in the area of Alta Mesa and Blake roads, east of Elk Grove. The plane was reportedly a small cargo plane. Four people, a man a pregnant woman, and two teens were injured in the crash and have been transported to local hospitals in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. One of the first people to witness the crash stopped their truck, got out a fire extinguisher, and helped the passengers to safety. #Breaking #WiltonPlaneCrash one of first Good Samaritans to crash was a citizen who hopped out of truck with a fire extinguisher and helped 4 to safety. He says pregant woman, man, and two teens were onboard. All taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/S6Vdqnptrj — stevelarge (@largesteven) October 15, 2021 #Breaking plane crash in Wilton. We are right on the crash scene. 4 people transported with injuries. pic.twitter.com/al3dyA3DVJ — stevelarge (@largesteven) October 15, 2021 An FAA spokesperson says they currently don’t know the make or model of the plane. This is a developing story.  
WILTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dozens Of Structures Destroyed In Fire At Isleton Mobile Home Park

ISLETON (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a fire in Isleton that spread to a mobile home park on Monday. Firefighters say wind-driven flames destroyed at least 30 structures. In total, 40 acres have burned. An evacuation order was issued from Rancho Marina RV Park to Pirates Lair Marina. The evacuation direction goes from the marina to Jackson Slough. PG&E cut power to the island as a precaution. The Red Cross opened a shelter in Lodi for those displaced by the fire. It has since been deactivated.
ISLETON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Cal Fire#Spring Up#Firefighters#Extreme Weather#Uc Davis Medical Center#Manteca Fire
CBS Sacramento

Valley Springs Homeowner Shoots And Kills Repeat Intruder

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after an intruder was shot and killed after he broke into a Valley Springs home and started attacking people inside. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday’s deadly incident appears to stem from the suspect, 28-year-old Lennin Elizalde, wrongfully believing that he owned the home. Deputies say the rightful homeowners had bought the 7000 block of Gabor Street property from a real estate company recently. However, during the moving process, the owners came home one day and found that someone had broken in through a side door – and Elizalde was inside. Elizalde was the son...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Supporters Question Calls For Natomas Teacher To Be Fired

NATOMAS (CBS13) — Supporters are rallying behind a Sacramento teacher who was caught on camera expressing his support for Antifa. In September, Natomas Unified School District teacher Gabriel Gipe was placed on paid administrative leave after calls for his termination from dozens of parents. The board took action Wednesday to move forward with officially firing Gipe. Since the video of the Inderkum High School teacher sparked calls for his firing, community activist and CEO of Ascribe Educational Consulting Sonia Lewis explained there have been at least 100 people who have called or written their support for the teacher. “What I’m hearing personally is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Shutoffs Begin For Parts Of Nearly Two Dozen Counties

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parts of nearly two dozen counties are now being impacted by public safety power shutoffs as of Monday morning as the forecast shows for heightened fire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed Sunday evening. Though portions of 20 counties will experience shutoffs, PG&E said the scope of the event was reduced to impact less than .5% of all the utility’s customers. Approximately 25,000 customers were sent one-day notifications Sunday. Restoration is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon with times varying for different locations. Customers can look up their addresses here to see if they are in the impacted areas. After some much-needed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Aftershock Sets Record, Bringing In $30 Million To Sacramento Economy

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a two-year-long hiatus, the Aftershock Music Festival returned this year to Discovery Park bringing in a record-setting 145,000 fans. According to Visit Sacramento, the festival brought in as much as $30 million for the local economy, with roughly 75% of attendees coming from outside the county. Despite the two years that the festival was put on hold, Aftershock still maintained its sold-out streak, making 2021 its fifth consecutive year despite the festival extending its lineup to four days. “After nearly 20 months of staying home, we needed an event like Aftershock,” said Sacramento County District 1 Supervisor Phil Serna....
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Miners Fire In North San Juan Area Prompts New Evacuation Warnings

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Miners Fire in Nevada County: 2:27 p.m. An evacuation warning has been issued due to the Miners Fire in the North San Juan Area of Nevada County. The wildfire is burning in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. #MinersFire Evacuation WARNING for a Wildfire affecting zone NCO-E327 and NCO-E389. There is a wildfire near the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should consider leaving now. pic.twitter.com/H0xyjW8XW1 — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 11, 2021 According to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, several areas are now under evacuation warnings: NCO-E327, NCO-E389, and NCO-E327. Authorities say people in those areas who may need more time to evacuate, as well as those with pets and livestock, should already consider leaving. The new wildfire comes as strong and dry winds sweep through Northern California on Monday. With the winds posing a critical fire danger, PG&E has implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff for parts of nearly two-dozen counties.
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Neighbors Prepare To Be Powerless For Planned PSPS Outages During Fire Threat

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – People in parts of Vacaville will be powerless Monday as PG&E begins turning off power for safety due to an anticipated wind event. Amy Thorstad is making sure she has what she needs, like flashlights. “We also have bottled water in the garage, lots of canned food so I have like the food, but I’m worried about the refrigerator,” she said. Still on her list is a generator. Her neighbor Ann Van Mellaert checked to make sure her generator works and has already consolidated her refrigerator. “Usually check the generator we do a little test run make sure it’s starting up right,...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspicious Device Secured At Mobile Home Park Near Waterford

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities said the area was cleared after investigating a suspicious package found at a mobile home park near Waterford on Wednesday. The package was found at the Riverview Mobile Home Park along the 8200 block of Jantzen Road. Authorities said a caller reported just after 1 p.m. that an unexpected package came to their home. After hours of investigation, authorities found that the contents of the package contained magnets wrapped in cellophane. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, portions of the park were evacuated, but the scene was broken down.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Family Of Man With Memory Loss Found In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the family of an elderly man with apparent memory issues who was found in North Sacramento. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found back in September. A bystander called authorities after noticing a man in a wheelchair who was in the hot sun in heavy clothing along the 6400 block of Channing Drive. With the help of a translator, deputies learned some information about the man – but noted that he was suffering from a memory loss-related illness. Still, authorities believe the man’s name may be Yan Moun, who was born in either January or April of 1926 in Cambodia. He possibly moved to the Sacramento area recently from Texas and was residing in Oak Park. The man was taken to the hospital after being found and has remained there for treatment. A search is now on for the man’s family. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dry, Windy Weather Shows Fire Season Isn’t Over Yet

AUBURN (CBS13) – Critical fire weather crept into Northern California on Monday. Gusty weather, dry conditions, and low humidity prompted a red flag warning as thousands of utility customers were left without power across the region. Early Monday morning in Elk Grove, the wind blew through trees, creating choppy water near East Lake in Laguna West. Within minutes, a grass fire started on the Yolo Causeway as smoke plumes filled the sky and a dust cloud blew over the city skyline. ALSO: Wind-Driven Fires Spring Up Across Northern California “Wind spreads fire really fast, wind blows uphill, fire climbs, and everybody’s gotta be careful,” said...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mountain Lions Spotted Near Inderkum High In Natomas

NATOMAS (CBS13) – Natomas Unified School District says mountain lions were sighted near North Natomas schools. The sightings forced students to stay behind closed gates. “We had an announcement sent out by our principal that there were two mountain lion sightings in the area,” says Inderkum high school student Chloe Chism, who spent her lunch period inside. “I was surprised but not really scared. There is also coyotes.” Mountain lions pose a much bigger risk. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, male lions can reach up to eight feet in length. “What if I’m not fast enough?” says Nancy Zuniga who asked...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County Supervisors Ban ‘Vaccine Passports’

LODI (CBS13) – While some counties are requiring people to provide proof of vaccination, one local county is doing the opposite. On Tuesday, the San Joaquin Board of Supervisors voted to ban so-called “vaccine passports”. Supervisors say they are taking a stand and representing the public who, in their county, largely disagrees with vaccine mandates. “I 100 percent support it, that’s why I love where I live,” explained Lodi resident, Regan Edalgo. “I feel like a passport is a good way to make sure all of us are protected,” said another resident, Joseph Woelfel. The resolution prohibits the need to show proof you’ve received...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple Arrests Made Following Weekend Sideshows In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest following a series of illegal sideshows that moved through Sacramento city and county Saturday night. In all, hundreds of cars were involved, and police say the night was so busy with calls for service, they were limited to “no officers” available for several hours city-wide. Cell phone video captured the revving engines and screeching tires in a residential Natomas neighborhood. Drivers were doing donuts in just one of a series of illegal car shows across Sacramento. Dispatch audio describes some of what officers encountered. “Sac PD broke up a sideshow, multiple vehicles now on the freeway,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy