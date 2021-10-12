Wind-Driven Fires Spring Up Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters in Northern California were on high alert Monday as high, dry winds posed a significant fire danger.

On Monday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Islander Marina Mobile Home Park in the Manteca area. One burn victim has been transported via ambulance, multiple structures were involved and evacuations were ordered for the area, according to the Manteca Fire Department. The victim was flown to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

Everyone at the mobile home park was later accounted for and residents were allowed to return, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department announced.

In total, four modular homes, two vehicles, and 10 acres of vegetation were burned.

The fire appears to have been started by accident according to Lathrop Manteca Fire District Chief Capper.

In Rancho Murieta in Sacramento County, a vegetation fire grew to between 4.5-5 near Murieta Drive and Cantova Way. Air and ground resources were called out to battle the fast-moving blaze.

Bulldozers were able to create a perimeter around the fire, according to Cal Fire AEU. They say that the fire is mainly burning in manure, but there is still the potential for hotspots to spread in the grass.

There was a grass fire along Southbound I-5, South of Metro Air Parkway. There were no threats to homes and no injuries reported, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters worked quickly to stop an exterior fire from spreading at an Orangevale building early Monday afternoon .

The scene was along the 6000 block of Main Street as high wind gusts rolled through the area.

Sacramento Metro Fire says crews responded and found an exterior fire threatening two structures.

And in Nevada County, high winds prompted new evacuation warnings for the Miners Fire .

The wildfire is burning in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49.