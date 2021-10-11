9 of the best health and fitness apps for your Apple Watch

Need to quickly let someone know you're running late for a meeting, or place a quick call? The best Apple Watch enables you to stay in touch with those most important to you without reaching for your iPhone. Plus, if you plan on getting an Apple Watch Series 7, you'll have an even bigger screen to utilize for communication. However you want to use your Apple Watch to communicate, here's everything you need to know!

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO