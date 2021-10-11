Bennett, Ralph differ on police funding during Kent Mayoral Debate
Whether or not to expand the Kent Police Department looms as one of the major differences between Mayor Dana Ralph and challenger Dawn Bennett. That became clear during the City of Kent Mayoral Debate hosted by the Kent Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 7 at the second-floor Heritage Club inside the accesso ShoWare Center. The general election is Nov. 2. There was no primary for the mayor’s race since Ralph and Bennett are the only candidates.www.kentreporter.com
