Few teams saw any movement up or down in the AP High School Football Coaches Poll this week. In the Central State 8, Chatham-Glenwood (5-1) remains on the outside looking in as an honorable mention in the Class 6A poll this week. They beat Southeast 48-14 last week. They stay home to face #1 Class 5A Rochester (5-1) this week. Rochester shut out Lanphier 41-0 last week. In Class 4A, Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-1) remained at #2 after beating Jacksonville on the road last week 55-10. SHG visits 5A Honorable Mention Decatur-MacArthur (3-2) this week. Decatur-MacArthur defeated crosstown rival Decatur-Eisenhower last week 51-0.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 DAYS AGO