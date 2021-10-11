UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Andel Institute’s Stephanie Grainger, Ph.D., has been awarded a. $2,375,000, five-year Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health. The grant will help Grainger’s research into Wnt, a vital molecular pathway, central to a host of important processes that guide the body’s early construction and continue throughout life. Wnt is a critical type of cellular communication that drives healthy development, like tissue regeneration but, when disrupted, can spur cancer, osteoporosis, heart conditions and other diseases.
