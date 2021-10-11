CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

By Juliet Lemar
westsidetoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by the National Science Foundation and the Department of Energy. Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

westsidetoday.com

