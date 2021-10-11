UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

Brett Wheatley is the CEO of TransLoc, a transportation software solutions company that’s part of Ford’s mobility portfolio. The pandemic altered how and where we work. A Gallup poll from April 2020 found that 70% of Americans worked remotely at the peak of pandemic shutdowns; however, this slowly dwindled over the past year due to reduced restrictions. In fact, our company recently commissioned a survey of U.S. public transit riders that found most are back into the swing of the daily work commute — more than half are already commuting and another one in four plans to return to their commute in the next six months.

