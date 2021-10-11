5-star LB Harold Perkins visiting Oregon at the end of October

One occupational hazard of covering a dominant team is finding new ways to describe its dominance. Check out these numbers put up by the defense of the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Opposing offenses are averaging 57 snaps per game. The mean used to be 70 snaps; with up-tempo offenses, it’s probably closer to 80 now. Opposing offenses are averaging 11 first downs per game against the Bulldogs. And if you really want to geek out, opposing offenses are averaging less than one point per possession against the Dawgs. For context, Pitt, which leads the nation in scoring at 52.4 points per game, averages 3.85 points per possession, and that includes kneel-downs at the ends of halves/games. In other words, the Georgia defense still is very good.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO