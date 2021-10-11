5-star LB Harold Perkins visiting Oregon at the end of October
Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins will travel to Oregon in about three weeks to visiting one of his top seven schools: Oregon. Perkins — the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2022 On300 — told On3’s Gerry Hamilton that he will be in Eugene to watch the Ducks take on Colorado on Oct. 30.
If Texas coach Steve Sarkisian wants to turn around the recruiting momentum that was lost after last week’s gut-wrenching loss to rival Oklahoma and Texas A&M’s upset over No. 1 Alabama, this is the weekend to do it. Texas is hosting a massive recruiting weekend. Some of the nation’s top...
Week 7 of the college football season is upon us and there are a lot of good matchups, which means top recruits will be flocking to campuses again for official and unofficial visits. On3 previews the top recruiting trips scheduled for the weekend and breaks down the most important visits.
Less than a week after committing to Alabama, five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner of IMG Academy will be on campus this weekend at Texas. On3’s Gerry Hamilton confirmed with Skinner’s mother Thursday morning the unofficial visit is scheduled to take place. Skinner will be accompanied by his father, Hamilton reported.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams filed four trademark applications on Aug. 5, and the news of his applications became public on Thursday, just one week after his breakout performance. Williams’ four applications include a trademark on his name, a trademark on the Superman logo with his initials, another logo using...
One occupational hazard of covering a dominant team is finding new ways to describe its dominance. Check out these numbers put up by the defense of the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Opposing offenses are averaging 57 snaps per game. The mean used to be 70 snaps; with up-tempo offenses, it’s probably closer to 80 now. Opposing offenses are averaging 11 first downs per game against the Bulldogs. And if you really want to geek out, opposing offenses are averaging less than one point per possession against the Dawgs. For context, Pitt, which leads the nation in scoring at 52.4 points per game, averages 3.85 points per possession, and that includes kneel-downs at the ends of halves/games. In other words, the Georgia defense still is very good.
• This will be the 66th meeting all-time between the Rebels and Volunteers dating back to 1902 and their first since 2014. • Tennessee holds a 44-19-1 advantage in the series, with the original record at 44-20-1 … Ole Miss’s 2014 win was vacated due to NCAA ruling. • Ole...
Jordan Walsh, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Dallas (Texas) Link Year Prep has committed to Arkansas basketball for the class of 2022, sources tell On3. Walsh is the Razorbacks’ fifth commitment of the class. He joins Nick Smith, Derrian Ford, Barry Dunning, and Joseph Pinion. Arkansas now has the...
It’s only fitting that Ole Miss and Tennessee – one of the biggest games of the weekend in college football – will attract a visit from one of the top recruits in the country. Powell (Tenn.) High five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen is confirmed for his visit to Knoxville this...
Last week’s Big 12 slate was pretty light save for featuring the biggest game of the season in the Red River Shootout. This week we’ll get a load of Big 12 games, some rivalry matchups, and everything is going to come into much sharper focus in terms of the Big 12 Championship picture.
The Florida Gators will be looking snazzy for their game against the LSU Tigers this weekend. When Ed Orgeron looks across the field on Saturday, a sea of orange is all he’ll be seeing. When the Gators take the field, they’ll do so in their beautiful all-orange threads. From the...
It’s shaping up as a who’s who of recruits in Athens, as Georgia hosts Kentucky in a battle of undefeated teams. The setting around campus and between the hedges should be the perfect opportunity to wow recruits. And arguably the most important visitor this weekend is On300 receiver Luther Burden of East St. Louis, Ill.
The Kentucky Football program has been building towards this moment for a long time. For years, you’ve heard Vince Marrow talk about how the next step is beating Georgia to take the SEC East throne. That chance is finally here this weekend; in front of a packed crowd at Kentucky Branded, junior offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey said he and his teammates are ready for it.
Michigan State is currently slated as one of the top teams in the country and the Sparty swagger is real. The Spartans social media team continues to showcase the current state of the program. Michigan State is focused, fun, and the perfect amount of flashy while thriving in mid-October. Thursday,...
Kentucky is rolling out a uniform combination this weekend that has seen some pretty great wins. In 2018 Kentucky named its score in the season finale at Louisville, defeating the Cardinals 56-10 in the Governor’s Cup. The Cats kept that good mojo rolling into the Citrus Bowl with white jerseys, white pants and chrome helmets. Kentucky defeated Will Levis’ Penn State team 27-24 and looked damn good doing it. The Wildcats are bringing back those beautiful road uniforms this weekend at Georgia.
Former Utah Utes and Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. The news of Brewer entering the portal came just over three weeks after the fifth-year senior announced that he was leaving the Utah football program. Although he played four seasons at Baylor, he was able to transfer last offseason from Baylor to Utah with one year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 blanket waiver. Brewer played just three games with Utah; the 2022 season will be his sixth as a student-athlete.
As part of our On3 midseason report, we talked to several NFL scouts and asked them to identify some players whose draft stock is on the rise coming out of the first half of the season. Here are 15 who came up. They’re listed alphabetically; all are seniors except where noted.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is returning to the site of his first college head coaching job this weekend, and the residents of Knoxville are having a little fun with the situation. A Lexus dealership near the University of. , where Kiffin was the head coach in 2009, trolled...
A daily three-point briefing, recapping the news and notes of USC athletics. Today it’s USC head coach Donte Williams out recruiting, the Trojans will get a visit from a big-time Florida prospect, and a USC institution is set to retire. Donte Williams hits the trail. With the Trojans on a...
Want a game with stakes? On Saturday afternoon, No. 11 Kentucky will face No. 1 Georgia in a game that matters in the SEC East. Both the Bulldogs and Wildcats are 4-0 in SEC play and the winner at Sanford Stadium will have the inside track at winning the division and moving on to Atlanta for the SEC Championshing Game in December.
2022 five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe is “definitely” considering an early enrollment at Kentucky and plans to suit up for the Wildcats in 2022-23, sources tell KSR. As first reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports, Sharpe is considering a mid-year enrollment that would allow him to practice with the team for the second semester. Sources tell KSR he would not play any games for the Wildcats and would instead use the semester to develop and learn the system before returning to school in 2022-23.
