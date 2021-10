Longtime safety industry leader Gordon Gillis will be the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Kahului’s Zoom meeting from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday. The owner and CEO of Safety Services Hawaii, Gillis is also a certified trainer for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well as the American Red Cross, where he is the government relations officer and is active in emergency response and preparedness for the county and the state.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 13 DAYS AGO