TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a major uptick in violence in Baltimore County Schools. “I get scared to go to school,” said Baltimore County School student, Ileana Nazario. Videos from Dundalk High School are circulating online showing students fighting each other in the parking lot. “They tackle each other to the ground. They fistfight and bleeding everywhere,” said Nazario. And students like Ileana Nazario say it’s happening across the county. “Kids getting slammed into walls getting slammed into lockers. I just get sick and tired of it. It’s horrible, really horrible,” said Nazario. Wednesday, school leaders met with parents for a virtual town hall hoping to...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO